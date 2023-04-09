The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
March 30
Allison and Esteban Gonzalez, Little Rock, daughter.
Audrey and Zach Cason, Little Rock, son.
Lakeisha Hunter and Kalbert Lee, Little Rock, son.
March 31
Candy Caine and David Tester Jr., Montrose, son.
Sara Mostaouda and Nabil Oumimoun, Little Rock, daughter.
April 3
Adriane and Dillon Johnston, Bauxite, son.
Aubrey Mitchell and Jerry Hauburger, Little Rock, son.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
March 25
Khalendria Powell and Keith Riggs, Little Rock, daughter.
March 29
Natayia Davis and Carlos Hill, Little Rock, daughter.
Sarah-Rae Stewart and Jeffrey Nix, Benton, daughter.
March 30
Karla Sierra and Bryan Green, Springdale, daughter.
March 31
Kirsten Brown and Kevin Hoggard, hometown not listed, son.
April 4
Nubia Perez and Jose Hurtado, Little Rock, daughter.