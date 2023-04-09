The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

March 30

Allison and Esteban Gonzalez, Little Rock, daughter.

Audrey and Zach Cason, Little Rock, son.

Lakeisha Hunter and Kalbert Lee, Little Rock, son.

March 31

Candy Caine and David Tester Jr., Montrose, son.

Sara Mostaouda and Nabil Oumimoun, Little Rock, daughter.

April 3

Adriane and Dillon Johnston, Bauxite, son.

Aubrey Mitchell and Jerry Hauburger, Little Rock, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

March 25

Khalendria Powell and Keith Riggs, Little Rock, daughter.

March 29

Natayia Davis and Carlos Hill, Little Rock, daughter.

Sarah-Rae Stewart and Jeffrey Nix, Benton, daughter.

March 30

Karla Sierra and Bryan Green, Springdale, daughter.

March 31

Kirsten Brown and Kevin Hoggard, hometown not listed, son.

April 4

Nubia Perez and Jose Hurtado, Little Rock, daughter.