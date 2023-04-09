Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
Eco Construction, 10710 Interstate 30, Little Rock, $4,500,000.
Dave Grundfest, Co., 25 Peckerwood Road, Little Rock, $3,025,000.
Mapp, LLC, 8824 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock, $1,950,000.
Clark Contractors, 1701 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $1,732,362.
Boen-Kemp Construction, 16103 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $1,300,000.
Van Tassel-Proctor, 11 Remington Drive, Little Rock, $800,000.
Coburn Construction, 15020 Pride Valley Road, Little Rock, $525,000.
Stevens Commercial, 17500 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $450,000.
Nabholz Construction, 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $296,182.
Nabholz Construction, 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $149,986.
RESIDENTIAL
Ramos Building, 324 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $350,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 52 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $309,000.
Randy James Construction, 90 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $300,000.
Randy James Construction, 44 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $300,000.
E. Ward Construction, 124 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $280,000.
E. Ward Construction, 319 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $280,000.
Ron Head Construction, 14008 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock, $200,000.
Bertine/Garrido, 10411 Sardis Road, Little Rock, $170,000.
R. B. Ewing Builders, 2515 N. Grant St., Little Rock, $92,517.
Teeter Construction, 612 E. Seventh St., Little Rock, $80,000.
Mikel Ultra Holdings, 12213 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock, $75,000.