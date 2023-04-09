Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Building Permits

by Angelyn Dupwe, Joy Jackson, Micah Farmer | Today at 1:47 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Eco Construction, 10710 Interstate 30, Little Rock, $4,500,000.

Dave Grundfest, Co., 25 Peckerwood Road, Little Rock, $3,025,000.

Mapp, LLC, 8824 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock, $1,950,000.

Clark Contractors, 1701 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $1,732,362.

Boen-Kemp Construction, 16103 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $1,300,000.

Van Tassel-Proctor, 11 Remington Drive, Little Rock, $800,000.

Coburn Construction, 15020 Pride Valley Road, Little Rock, $525,000.

Stevens Commercial, 17500 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $450,000.

Nabholz Construction, 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $296,182.

Nabholz Construction, 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $149,986.

RESIDENTIAL

Ramos Building, 324 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $350,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 52 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $309,000.

Randy James Construction, 90 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $300,000.

Randy James Construction, 44 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $300,000.

E. Ward Construction, 124 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $280,000.

E. Ward Construction, 319 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $280,000.

Ron Head Construction, 14008 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock, $200,000.

Bertine/Garrido, 10411 Sardis Road, Little Rock, $170,000.

R. B. Ewing Builders, 2515 N. Grant St., Little Rock, $92,517.

Teeter Construction, 612 E. Seventh St., Little Rock, $80,000.

Mikel Ultra Holdings, 12213 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock, $75,000.

Print Headline: Building Permits

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT