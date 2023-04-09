Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Eco Construction, 10710 Interstate 30, Little Rock, $4,500,000.

Dave Grundfest, Co., 25 Peckerwood Road, Little Rock, $3,025,000.

Mapp, LLC, 8824 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock, $1,950,000.

Clark Contractors, 1701 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $1,732,362.

Boen-Kemp Construction, 16103 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $1,300,000.

Van Tassel-Proctor, 11 Remington Drive, Little Rock, $800,000.

Coburn Construction, 15020 Pride Valley Road, Little Rock, $525,000.

Stevens Commercial, 17500 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $450,000.

Nabholz Construction, 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $296,182.

Nabholz Construction, 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $149,986.

RESIDENTIAL

Ramos Building, 324 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $350,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 52 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $309,000.

Randy James Construction, 90 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $300,000.

Randy James Construction, 44 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $300,000.

E. Ward Construction, 124 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $280,000.

E. Ward Construction, 319 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $280,000.

Ron Head Construction, 14008 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock, $200,000.

Bertine/Garrido, 10411 Sardis Road, Little Rock, $170,000.

R. B. Ewing Builders, 2515 N. Grant St., Little Rock, $92,517.

Teeter Construction, 612 E. Seventh St., Little Rock, $80,000.

Mikel Ultra Holdings, 12213 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock, $75,000.