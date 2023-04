The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

7801 Kanis Road, commercial, The Green House Cottages of Poplar Grove, 8:05 a.m. March 31, property valued at $6.

39 Lakeshore Dr., residential, Brenna Beal, 7:27 p.m. April 2, property valued at $801.

72205

1805 Glenda Drive, residential, Trina Johnson, 4:51 p.m. March 31, property value unknown.

72207

7209 Indiana Ave., residential, Ariel Henry, 2:15 p.m. April 2, property valued at $800.

72209

8711 Baseline Road, residential, Benjamin Price Jr., 6:54 a.m. March 31, property valued at $450.

8800 Dreher Lane, residential, Melvin Styer, 6:47 p.m. March 31, property valued at $20.

72103

8213 Brimer Road, residential, Jamie Guardarda, 8:47 a.m. March 31, property valued at $9,370.

72211

1208 S. Bowman Road, commercial, Smoker's Cave, 11:05 p.m. April 2, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

2301 Division St., commercial, Hickory View, 10:40 p.m. April 3, property valued at $200.

709 N. Hickory St., residential, Jacqulyn Hale, 7 p.m. April 3, property valued at $22,400.

1423 W. Long 17th St., residential, Bridgett Walker, 12 p.m. April 3, property valued at $16,500.

2200 Fort Roots Dr., residential, Roy Powell, 1:37 a.m. April 4, property valued at $580.

1103 Park Dr., residential, Kalven Trice, 5:43 p.m. April 6, property valued at $550.

72117

2522 Arkansas 161, commercial, Shell, 5:06 a.m. March 31, property valued at $838.

3400 Industrial Center Dr., residential, Lee Brown Jr., 8:28 a.m. April 3, property valued at $20,071.

4300 E. Broadway, commercial, Circle K, 1:37 a.m. April 6, property valued at $2,638.

72118

369 E. Military Dr., residential, Carmen Battisto, 12:30 p.m. March 31, property valued at $2,800.

499 W. 47th St., residential, Robert Jackson Jr., 11:25 p.m. April 6, property valued at $900.