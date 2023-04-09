Business people





ADVERTISING

Kinyata Gray and Jessica Frahm have joined the staff of CJRW. Gray will enter the newly formed role of chief people officer and Frahm will serve as an account manager for the agency's Arkansas Tourism account.

MEDICAL

Sarahrose Webster, M.D., a general surgeon, has joined Baptist Health-Fort Smith.

The Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has appointed two oncologists to leadership positions. Sanjay Maraboyina, M.D., radiation oncologist and associate professor in the UAMS Department of Radiation Oncology, has been named clinical director of radiation oncology for the UAMS Baptist Health Cancer network. Santanu Samanta, M.D., radiation oncologist, will be the onsite radiation oncology director at the UAMS Baptist Health Cancer Center at the Baptist Health Springhill Medical Plaza in North Little Rock.

Baxter Health recently announced the promotion of three executives to fill leadership roles. Rachel Gilbert has accepted the position of vice president, chief nursing officer. Brian Barnett has accepted the position of vice president of physician enterprise and business development. Tobias Pugsley has accepted the position of vice president of marketing and communications.

