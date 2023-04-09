Club news: DAR, Democrats, Fleet Reserve and more

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. April 10 in room 1001 of the Highland Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The topic will be "Apple Today," with Gene Goodrich from the Bella Vista Apple Users Computer Club.

A help clinic is set for April 19.

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 10 a.m. April 14 in the community room of First Community Bank, 21196 Hwy 71 South in Pineville, Mo., just north of Walmart and McDonald's.

There will be snacks and beverages for attendees and a drawing for a $25 gift card to a local restaurant. The speaker will be Dustie Meads, who will discuss driftwood art.

All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Information: Email mirstocks322@att.net.

MOAA

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet at 7 p.m. April 21 at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant, 2217 N. College Ave., in Fayetteville. A social hour will begin at 6 p.m. Cost is $30 per person and recommended attire is relaxed casual.

Chapter members, spouses, and guests, as well as anyone eligible for membership, are invited. Membership is open to those who hold or have ever held a warrant or commission in any component of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and their surviving spouses.

The program will feature Jody Bergstrom, the Chief Executive Officer of Camp Alliance. Camp Alliance is a state and national award-winning 501 (c) (3) charitable organization established in 2010 with the purpose of serving service members, veterans, and their families. Its primary focus is on the veteran, military, and family through CampConnect, KiDS 24/7, Purple Up! for Military Kids, and the Silver Star Gift Platforms (campallianceinc.org).

Also, attendees will hear updates about the chapter's myriad programs, such as the veterans' scholarship program, expansion of the Fayetteville National Cemetery, teaching U.S. flag history and etiquette to about 4,000 fifth graders in Northwest Arkansas, and our groundbreaking mentorship program with Army and Air Force ROTC programs at the University of Arkansas.

RSVP is requested by April 11.

Information: pubrel.moaa@gmail.com.

Cemetery Association

The Bella Vista Cemetery Association will observe its annual Memorial Day observance at 1 p.m. May 29 at the Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery, 34 Buckstone Road, on the grounds of the historic Buxton Cemetery section. A hotdog luncheon, which is made possible by donations from our local businesses, will be served. Music will be provided by Ecumenical Church Orchestra, under the direction of Lois Carlson.

The featured speaker will be Dr. Mark Golaway, a retired National Guard Major. Dr. Galloway currently pastors at First Christian Church in Eureka Springs in pastorcare ministry. Pastor Richard Solberg, of the Bella Vista, Christian Fellowship, will open and close the observance with prayer. Also participating will be the Boy and Girl Scouts of America and the American Legion Post #341 and Honor Guard.

Food service begins at noon. The public is invited. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Parking is free and facilitated. However, parking inside the Cemetery grounds, except for volunteers, is forbidden for safety purposes. Parking is available at the north end of the Cemetery, beyond the granite Columbaria and in other defined areas.

In the event of rain, the observance will be held at an alternate site.

Information: (479) 418-6286.