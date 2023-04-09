Clutch’s Fallon talks books, humor and the muse

Neil Fallon will be the first to tell you that Clutch built their legacy on live shows.

Early in their career, Clutch bootlegs were sought after and downloaded faster than the hard rock foursome's drum lines.

Music journalist Mörat of Metal Hammer says: "Clutch are, quite simply, one of the greatest rock bands on the planet, and have been so pretty much since their inception. Seriously, if you meet a rock fan who doesn't like Clutch, you should treat them with deep suspicion."

Clutch formed in Germantown, Md., in 1991 and have been on many labels, but the lineup has stayed the same with Tim Sult on lead guitar, Dan Maines on bass, Jean-Paul Gaster on drums and Fallon on vocals.

A known bibliophile who regularly alludes to science fiction and horror, Fallon is also the band's principal songwriter (and sometimes plays rhythm guitar and harmonica). He has said in previous interviews that he can't imagine being a songwriter and not reading.

When we talk, he is working his way through two books, Martyn Bedford's "Acts of Revision," which he explains is "sort of a crime drama that was gifted to me from a friend. I usually don't read that kind of stuff, but this is pretty enjoyable. I'm also reading 'The Creative Act' by Rick Rubin. I'm only a quarter of the way through it, so the jury is still out on whether I like it or not," he says.

"The last book, I really enjoyed [was] probably 'Suttree' by Cormac McCarthy," he adds.

When asked what book he would recommend to his fans, he thinks for a moment.

"My favorite book of all time is probably another Cormac McCarthy novel, 'Blood Meridian.' But that's a tough introduction to Cormac McCarthy. It's a tough read," he says.

"If you're looking for something lighter than that. I would say, read Philip K. Dick's 'Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?'" Fallon suggests. That story is the basis for the film "Blade Runner."

Fantasy is another influence on Fallon's lyrics, which is something he picked up on early in life. He calls himself the "sole D&D dork" in the band.

"I played [Dungeons & Dragons] in the '80s. It was very much 'Stranger Things' for real," he says, adding that he stopped playing around middle school because he didn't want to get "beaten up."

"Now that I'm a dad and my son's about that age, I'm starting to vicariously play again. I don't know if he likes it. I might be like those dads who want to relive their football glory days with their son [except] I'm trying to relive my paladin glory days," Fallon jokes. "It's a good non-electronic bonding experience."

Fallon's sense of humor balances out the darker imagery and heavy riffs throughout Clutch's extensive catalog, especially when addressing political issues. His tongue-in-cheek delivery helps him keep balanced and stay open-minded.

"I try to zoom out," Fallon says. "It's easy to get emotionally invested in things, especially with the kind of echo chambers that we all find ourselves in ... I often have to ask myself, 'OK, what are we going to be saying about this 20 years from now, 50 years from now? How we're going to objectify that?'

"I think humor is one way of doing that because it takes the emotions that are usually associated with something and injects something else altogether. Sometimes people get offended, but usually, those people are looking to be offended as soon as they get up in the morning," Fallon goes on. "I think humor is good criticism. I'm not saying I have the answers, but if you're a writer of any sort, you have to observe your world. And sometimes my opinions change. I wouldn't want to say one thing, and then have to be beholden to that for the rest of my days."

So far the band hasn't changed and neither has Fallon's process of songwriting. He says he's still a big advocate of working ideas until he finds the right word or sound.

"You can't just sit back and wait for inspiration or for the muse to make her appearance. You have to write a lot of garbage and get through that and be willing to crumple up those pieces of paper and throw them in a trash can in order to get to that eureka moment," he says.