Colossal couture





Designers Choice Fashion Preview made its triumphant return to a packed house April 1 at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock, showcasing the talents of 10 designer powerhouses. The event was preceded by a VIP reception featuring heavy appetizers and libations and was kicked off with musical entertainment by the Rodney Block Collective.

Hosted by actor Tyler Lepley along with Fox 16's Donna Terrell Lambert, the show featured the sartorial creations of Ty Jackson, Cortez Miles, Tierra Macon, Felix Milton, Jimmy and Angel Beasley, Oliver Michael Fitzpatrick, Jayla Lee, Tiffany Pippins, Tremaine Pollydore and celebrity designer Korto Momolu. Fun and funky children's wear, casual unisex coordinates, wispy, flow-y designs, gritty street wear, crocheted creations and glitzy, commanding ensembles fit for a queen were displayed by an eclectic troupe of models of all sizes and shapes.

Designers Choice, which took three years off due to the pandemic, is a benefit for the Timmons Arts Foundation. The foundation exposes schoolchildren to arts education through such activities as its monthlong Cultivating the Arts Summer Youth Camp.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









