Citizen’s academy to be rescheduled

The Pine Bluff Police Department will reschedule its Citizen’s Police Academy to a later date.

The academy sessions, which are free, will meet from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays for eight weeks. The location is Southeast Arkansas College, according to StuffinTheBluff.com.

“Light refreshments will be served along with answers to all your burning questions including timely in-sights as to the who, what, when, where, how, and why of the Police Department and our Justice System all served interestingly by law enforcement professionals, lawyers, judges, and real crime scene technicians,” said Shirley Warrior, PBPD Deputy Chief Service Division.

Persons wishing to attend may obtain a registration form from the Pine Bluff Police Department at 200 E. Eighth Ave. or call (870) 730-2086 to receive a form.

The academy was scheduled to begin April 4. Postponing the academy will give more people an opportunity to apply, according to a spokesman. Space will be limited to the first 30 individuals who apply.

Childcare provider classes to be held

Family and Consumer Sciences agents of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension will host free in-person training for the Best Care training for child care providers.

The 2023 training will be held April 22 at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 412 W. Sixth Ave, beginning at 8 a.m. Ten hours of training will be offered. Registration is required by April 18, according to a news release.

All Best Care classes are offered free. Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are available for $10. Instructors include Danielle Watson, Cleveland County; Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County; and Rebecca Simon, program associate for Early Childhood at the UA Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension.

All training is verified through the Professional Development Registry (formerly Traveling Arkansas Professional Pathways TAPP) and may be counted as continuing education for childcare providers. Some sessions may also be approved for foster parents.

Topics on April 22 include Body Positivity, Good Nutrition Counts on Basic Math Skills, Importance of Immunizations, Literacy in Early Childhood, Money as You Grow, Guidance, Kindergarten Readiness, Engaging Children in Physical Activity, Observation in Early Childhood, and Professionalism, according to a news release.

Participants may pre-register by contacting Kizer at (870) 534-1033 or mkizer@uada.edu for the Best Care Training or for information on other options for verified training for child-care providers or foster parents.

An additional five hours of training are available through Best Care Connected, a web-based child-care training program. For more information and Best Care Connected registration, go to https://www.uaex.edu/health-living/child-care-providers/best-care-connected.aspx.



