Confectionery perfection





More than 8,000 pieces of chocolate from cakes and cookies, to bonbons and chocolate-covered strawberries gave a sweet start to the 20th annual Chocolate Fantasy Ball on April 1 in the Statehouse Convention Center's Wally Allen Ballroom.

The sold-out event benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas had about 800 people in attendance and included live and silent auctions, a champagne toast to 20 years and a seated dinner.

The evening's honoree was neonatologist Dr. Whit Hall. Serving as co-chairmen for the gala were Ashley and Eric Mangham. Ashley King was master of ceremonies and auctioneer was Doug Westgate.

It was noted during the evening that the home away from home for families with children in local hospitals had been in operation 41 years and had served about 46,000 families. The event raised more than $730,000.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins









Gallery: 2023 Chocolate Fantasy Ball







