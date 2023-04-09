County’s homicide total at 8 in March

Law enforcement in Pulaski County investigated eight homicides in March, all of them in Little Rock, making the month deadlier than February, when three people were killed, but less so than January, when nine people were slain.

Five of the people slain in March were killed with guns, one was shot by a crossbow, another was beaten to death and one was an infant who was violently shaken, causing fatal injuries.

The average age of the people killed last month was 35, a little older than the average of 34 set so far in 2023. Last year, the average age of a homicide victim was 33. In 2021 it was 31.

One of the people killed in March was a woman while the rest were men. Three of the 20 victims so far this year have been women.

All but one of the deceased in March were Black. So far in 2023, 14 of 20 homicide victims were Black, four were white and one was Hispanic. One’s race was not given in a police report or court documents.

The first homicide reported last month was the March 6 killing of Raymond Robinson, 59, who was found dead near 913 McMath Ave. in Little Rock. Police said Robinson was homeless and had wounds indicating that he was beaten to death.

Police had yet to name a suspect in the slaying as of Saturday.

Demetrick Green III, a 6-week-old , died March 12, two days after police were called to Arkansas Children’s Hospital to investigate injuries the hospital staff thought were suspicious, authorities have said.

Hospital staff told police the injuries appeared to indicate violent shaking. Officers determined that the child’s father, Demetrick Green Jr., 30, of Little Rock, caused the fatal injuries.

Police arrested the elder Green on March 10 and the charge against him was upgraded to capital murder after the baby died. He pleaded innocent to the charge March 15, court records showed.

Charlie Williams, 66, of Little Rock was killed early on the morning of March 12 when he was struck by a crossbow bolt outside his apartment at 7515 Geyer Springs Road, police said.

On March 17, police arrested Jerry Crutcher, 56, who they say accidentally shot Williams when the crossbow he was carrying went off while he was arguing over a woman with a third man, according to an arrest affidavit written by a detective.

It was not entirely clear from the affidavit if Crutcher intentionally fired the weapon. The bolt nicked the ear of the man he was arguing with before striking Williams.

Crutcher pleaded innocent to charges of first-degree murder and second-degree battery March 20, court documents show. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on a $500,000 bond, the jail’s online inmate roster showed.

On March 26, Malachi Carey, 20, of Alexander and Jailene Washington, 20, of Jacksonville were shot dead near 3002 Washington St. in Little Rock. Carey was pronounced dead at the scene while Washington died later that night at an area hospital.

Many people and vehicles were gathered in the area at the time when some sort of argument became violent, Chief Heath Helton said in a press conference the day after the shooting, and he said six other people were injured by gunfire at that same time.

The incident was marked as a drive-by shooting on a police incident report. Authorities had yet to name a suspect in the killing as of Saturday, and posted on Twitter after the shooting asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at 4704 Fairlee Drive on the afternoon of March 27 found Edwina Brown, 36, shot inside her home, according to an incident report. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where she died of her wounds.

Police named Brown’s husband, Danny Brown, 37, the primary suspect in the killing, and he was wanted on a capital murder charge Saturday.

On March 30, Little Rock police investigated the shooting death of Alfrisco Davis, 32, of Little Rock after Davis’ girlfriend Madison Poindexter, 18, also of Little Rock, called police saying he shot himself accidentally, according to an incident report.

When they arrived at 813 Valmar St., police began to suspect that the shooting was not accidental and interviewed Poindexter, according to an affidavit written by a detective.

She told police Davis had been talking about leaving her and returning to his wife and kids, and that he then pointed an unloaded gun at her head and said he would kill her if she left, the affidavit says.

Poindexter then took the gun from him, she told police, putting it under his chin and telling him that she would kill him if he left her before pulling the trigger, shooting him in the head, the affidavit says.

She pleaded innocent to a second-degree murder count March 31, court records showed, and was being held in the Pulaski County jail on a $100,000 bond Saturday, according to the jail’s online inmate roster.

Jason Davenport, 46, of Little Rock was shot and killed on the night of March 31 near 2000 S. Pulaski St. in Little Rock, according to a police incident report.

Detectives initially only had a 9mm shell casing and a loaded 9mm magazine found at the scene to go on, but they received an anonymous tip that Deandre Rudley, 35, of Little Rock shot Davenport, according to an affidavit written by a detective.

In an interview, Rudley told police that he did shoot Davenport, but that it was self-defense because Davenport and two other men, who Rudley said are in a rival gang, had tried to kill him several times by shooting and stabbing him, the affidavit says.

Davenport was walking up on him on the street that night, Rudley said, and he felt like he had to shoot Davenport or he would be killed, the affidavit says.

Davenport’s girlfriend, who found his body and administered CPR until paramedics arrived, told police that he was only walking home that night.

Rudley pleaded innocent to a first-degree murder charge April 5, court records showed, and was being held in the Pulaski County jail on a $1 million bond Saturday night, according to the jail’s online inmate roster.

So far in 2023, Little Rock police have investigated 13 instances of deadly violence in which 14 people were killed, with one of them being a double homicide.

By April 8, 2022, Little Rock officers had investigated the deaths of 19 people across 17 incidents, and by that date in 2021, 16 people had been slain in Little Rock, data showed.

North Little Rock police did not have any homicides reported in March, but have so far investigated six killings this year. That’s compared to five homicides by April 8, 2022, and four by that date in 2021, data showed.

Pulaski County sheriff’s office officials had yet to report a homicide in their jurisdiction this year as of Saturday. They had investigated three by that date in 2022 and four by that time in 2021, data showed.

Little Rock police had made arrests in seven of 13 homicide investigations by Saturday, with an eighth case closed by exception because the primary suspect killed himself after fatally shooting the victim.

North Little Rock police had made arrests in five of their six homicide investigations as of Saturday, and the sixth was in file review, a police spokesperson said, meaning that prosecutors are determining if the killing was criminal or could have been in self-defense.

March homicides in Pulaski County





