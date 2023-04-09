District taps deputy superintendent

HOT SPRINGS -- The Lakeside School District has hired Joel Linn, the current assistant superintendent of the Conway School District, as its new deputy superintendent effective July 1.

Linn will succeed Lakeside Deputy Superintendent Bruce Orr, who was hired in January to replace Shawn Cook as superintendent this summer.

"I am extremely excited about the opportunity to work in the Lakeside School District," Linn said in an email Wednesday. "Lakeside has a fantastic reputation in our state as a strong district, and I look forward to being part of this great team and community."

Linn has served in the Conway public school system since 2009, first as principal at Conway High School for six years, and one year as principal at Conway High School East before moving into administration. Originally from Hughes, he graduated from Hughes High School in 1991 and went on to receive his bachelor's degree in English education from the University of Central Arkansas, later earning his master's and educational specialist degrees in educational leadership from Arkansas Tech University. He was a member of the Bear Band.

Before coming to Conway, Linn served as high school principal at the Mayflower and Heber Springs school districts and also taught secondary English at Hughes and Vilonia.

Recognized for his excellence in education at the state and national levels, he earned the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators Secondary Principal of the Year award in 2014.

He noted his appreciation for the opportunity to work in such an "amazing school district," and said he looks forward to serving the students, staff and community at Lakeside. He said one of the main aspects that drew him to the district was the wide range of experiences and opportunities offered to its students.

"Today's educational world moves quickly and is constantly evolving, and the successful districts are those who can stay ahead of the curve," Linn said. "A major key to success is staying current with the educational opportunities that we provide to students that will prepare them for success in whatever they choose to do when they graduate."