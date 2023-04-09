Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties





The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices March 28 - April 3.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

22-393. Rebecca Gasparotto v. Justin Gasparotto

22-408. Christina Wise v. Philip Wise

22-432. Sheila Dobbs v. Stanley Dobbs

22-569. Richenna Foltz v. Timothy Foltz

22-574. Laura Guerra v. Donn Guerra

23-4. Angela Smither v. Kelly Smither

23-59. Eugena Whitlow v. Elton Whitlow

23-61. Tisha Hargis v. Jeremy Hargis

23-78. Patricia Hamm v. David Hamm

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

21-686. Ronal McKerall v. Milagros Disantis

22-549. Larry L. Pearson v. Kellie A. Pearson

22-808. Brittney Melton v. Samuel Melton

22-843. Amanda Ebel v. Christopher Ebel

23-8. Crystal Gillman v. James Gillman

23-107. Yuliana Anaya v. Manuel Anaya

23-123. Aaron Payton v. Shonna Bull

23-132. Kelsey England v. Trevor England



