Duwende: More band than glee club, Ed Chung says

Formed more than 20 years ago, Duwende started as an all-original a cappella act in New York City and made its name performing in clubs and music festivals across the country, says vocal percussionist Ed Chung. He answered these three questions for What's Up!

Q. What were your backgrounds coming into the group?

A. Most of us graduated college with music degrees, but a common thread with all of us is that we all performed collegiate cappella. It was the experience of being in those respective groups that paved the way for us to find each other professionally.

Q. How did you define the kind of a cappella music you wanted to perform?

A. Our strength has always been in performing original, bass and beatbox driven funk/pop music. We've always approached performing the same way as an instrumental band would -- our roles are clearly defined and we play our parts with the sole purpose of serving the music. In that sense, we are much closer to being a band than we are a choir or glee club, even though we have no instruments.

Q. What do you think has made a cappella music so popular in the last few years?

A. A cappella music has always been the most direct way of presenting music, in our opinion. In its purest form, there is nothing between the performers and the audience, and when all of the sounds of the music are being produced vocally, it can lead to magical moments.