Employing a loving sense of humility

At times, I'm unsure whether life's experience positively informs my attitudes or creates confusion in my mind.

As the grandson of Norwegian immigrants beginning life in Queens, New York, I grew up listening to Norwegian, German, and Yiddish. Then for eight years, I lived in a community in western New England with Puerto Rican migrants who spoke Spanish and the children and grandchildren of Polish and Slovak immigrants, so Polish and Slovak were added to my linguistic and cultural stew.

In recent years, I've listened to innumerable comments about Critical Race Theory and "The 1619 Project." After absorbing opinions, both plus and minus, I began asking people if they had studied these works. To my amusement and consternation, I found that very few had taken the time to become acquainted directly with these prominent studies.

It seemed not to matter one's background, race, or political persuasion. People had not boned up on the material in question. I thought this was odd. How could so many hold such strong opinions without tackling the subjects themselves? Had they asked anyone to explain the concepts to them to ensure they were well-informed?

A psychologist with whom I worked for several years was wont to say that we all need to engage in "perspective-taking." Her point was that we need to step back from time to time to identify our place in this world relative to others. We need to make judgments only after considering context and others' experiences. How else can we engage in intelligent and fair-minded discussions? How else can we live in community with fellow citizens?

The issue of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion is regularly in the news, often controversially so. Some of us question the need for this initiative. Others are certain that such perspective-taking is long overdue. The facts are the facts, aren't they?

Let me explore examples from my experience.

In 1970, I played professional baseball. The fiction of the time indicated that sports were equal opportunity and vehicles for much that was fair in American life. Yet I observed racism, disrespect, and animosity rooted in differences in the clubhouse.

One day, a Caucasian teammate confronted me with the words, "You need to stop hanging around with 'them.'" I enquired pointedly who "them" was. My accuser motioned toward our three African American teammates whose cubicles were side by side by side. "Those guys?" My response was that those three players were my friends.

The conversation ended abruptly, but harassment and ostracism ensued. Clearly, I had failed to observe a norm that was repugnant to me. Even unfathomable. The issue was compounded by my having a Cuban American roommate.

A previous candidate for the presidency disparagingly called a large segment of the American population "deplorables," a most prejudicial and condescending term. I thought back to that unfortunate time as I drove through the hills and hollows of northeast Arkansas and remembered reading Michael Harrington's book about poverty, "The Other America," in the 1960s, and concluded that such harshness has no place in our conversations.

A former president of the United States identified covid-19 as the "Kung Flu"--snide, judgmental, tawdry, tinged with racism. Labels most often lead us nowhere good, but we seem to use them with great regularity, perhaps out of laziness and meanness.

Two summers ago while watching the Olympic Games, a retired U.S. Navy officer asked me in very strong and negative terms what "those Black and brown athletes want." This man whose service I respect and value greatly expressed animosity toward fellow Americans for unnamed reasons. My only thought was that "those" people want to be respected. Was that not sufficient, and warranted?

An acquaintance explained to me last year that the Ku Klux Klan was just a financial club of sorts begun to keep Yankee carpetbaggers from interfering with the South's economy in the 19th century. I have no question that the KKK had economic implications, but to trivialize that organization's modus vivendi in this manner seems unimaginable. A fantasy, really.

A few months ago, a parent of color in a neighboring state told me that his daughter's American history teacher had informed his class that "slavery wasn't so bad." When confronted, neither the teacher nor the principal could deny the statement. Evidently the quote stood on its own merits. I wonder how anyone can say that slavery anywhere, anytime, is anything but inhumane and monstrous. And how is that teacher qualified for the work he's doing?

Recently, an episode at Stanford University School of Law caught my eye. The associate dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion supported students who shouted down a guest speaker with whom they disagreed. Her words in support of the students were harsh and condemnatory.

The dean of the law school responded by rebuking the junior administrator, stating that the goals of diversity, equity, and inclusion can't be allowed to validate intolerance of speech. We cannot intimidate others simply because they hold opinions that differ from ours.

I mention these anecdotes to illuminate that misunderstandings exist, barriers are erected, and we are challenged to engage in honest conversations. No one is immune from prejudice and conceit. We all need to learn from each other, not necessarily to agree.

What's required for us to live together if we genuinely wish to do so?

Why does misunderstanding and disagreement in today's context so frequently devolve into negative territory, oftentimes flavored with name-calling, angry words, and blaming? Can we revive the art of living respectfully with our differences? How can we resuscitate seeking to understand before being understood?

The words of a college student ring loudly for me, like a clarion call to seek the common good. He said that his professor's approach to leading his class "allowed students to disagree vehemently with each other but still maintain respect."

The student went even further by saying that at the end of the course, students who often disagreed ended up developing friendships. "I'm definitely more open to hearing different schools of thought." How promising. Or maybe how American.

Then there is the high school student organization from which I purchased a T-shirt. The words on the back read, "Being mindful is being intentional, compassionate, aware, responsible, and empathetic." Wisdom comes from many directions. Sometimes, we just need to listen.

"My Country 'tis of thee, sweet land of liberty." As we move forward in these tumultuous times, I fervently hope that we regain the high ground and treat each other with what Diane Elliott-Lee and Gus Lee, authors of "Courage: The Backbone of Leadership," call unconditional positive respect.

Let's try to understand our differences, disagree vigorously and courteously in our public spaces, and remember the words of Fyodor Dostoevsky's Zosima the Elder in "The Brothers Karamazov":

"A loving humility is a terrible power, the most powerful of all, nothing compares with it."

Arnold Holtberg of Hot Springs Village is a former teacher, counselor, coach, school administrator, and current educational consultant who has lived in eight states and one overseas territory.