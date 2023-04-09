Engagements





Kayla Jean McGee, daughter of Carla McGee of Lonoke and Gaylen McGee of Little Rock, and John Wayne Lipsky, son of Donna and Nate Lipsky of Jonesboro; May 20.

Ruth Cherish Dearyan and Micheal Kent Gartin, son of Michea and Kent Gartin of Benton; May 21.

Kate Georgina Lyford, daughter of Nell and Robert Lyford of Little Rock, and Evan Alexander Kuhn, son of Mary and Richard Kuhn of Naperville, Ill.; May 27.

Emmaline Kay Ahlert, daughter of Becky and Thomas Ahlert of Fort Smith, and Robert Mitchell Ross Jr., son of Kelly and Robert Ross Sr. of Little Rock, have made plans to marry June 10 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Fort Smith.

She is the granddaughter of Margaret and Curtis Sorrells of Fort Smith and the late Margaret and Jerry Ahlert. She received her bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and is a nurse in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

He is the grandson of Smith Fausett of Little Rock, the late Lynda Fausett, France Roots Mitchell Ross of Little Rock and the late Robert Ross. He graduated from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with a bachelor of science degree in finance, and is a solutions consultant for Fidelity Information Services.

Greer Ellen Veon, daughter of Deborah and Robert Veon of Texarkana, and Ryan Alexander Cronin, son of Diane and Kevin Cronin of Oyster Bay, N.Y., are engaged to wed June 10 at First Presbyterian Church in Texarkana.

She is the granddaughter of Judith Veon of New Wilmington, Pa., the late Robert Veon, the late Judith Powell and the late Charles Potter. She received her bachelor of arts degree in English and creative writing from Hendrix College, and her master of fine arts degree in English and creative writing from Sarah Lawrence College. She is the director of residential life at Hendrix College.

He is the grandson of Eleanor Cronin of East Norwich, N.Y., the late Rodman Cronin, the late Frances Dziomba and the late Anthony Dziomba. He received his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Alabama, and is a vice president of quantitative analytics for Abel Noser Solutions LLC.



