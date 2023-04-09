Fairview Elementary reaches level one certification in Marzano program, third Fort Smith school to do so

FORT SMITH -- Fairview Elementary School has proven its day-to-day operations are safe, supportive and collaborative enough to reach a level one certification in the Marzano High Reliability Schools program.

The program was created by Marzano Resources and uses community feedback to confirm the effectiveness of a school in order to help ensure student success. The education administration program is in Colorado and is built on the education research of Robert J. Marzano, co-founder and chief academic officer.

Marzano explains on the group's website the concept of the High Reliability School program came from adapting the processes of high reliability organizations such as aircraft carriers or nuclear reactor facilities.

"They are highly reliable in the sense that they don't make many mistakes. Or more accurately, if they make mistakes they clear them up very, very quickly," Marzano said. "The emphasis is to make as few errors as possible in what they do."

Fairview is the third school in Fort Smith's School District to achieve the rating, with Orr and Spradling elementary schools receiving their level one certifications last year.

Ami Griggs, Fairview principal, said the school began the level one process at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

"Being a part of the High Reliability Schools program means we are improving our school's effectiveness in ensuring student success," Griggs said. "During the certification process, our focus was creating a safe, supportive and collaborative school. After gathering feedback from our staff, students, families and community members, we developed action plans based on this data to address any areas of growth and celebrate our strengths."

Marzano has five levels of certification, with level five being the highest. Orr and Spradling hope to achieve a level two certification this year. Fairview hopes to achieve it in the 2023-2024 school year.

According to the Marzano Resources website, level two helps develop and maintain teacher effectiveness across classrooms by building a shared language of instruction. Level three ensures teachers have time to teach a viable curriculum and students have access to the same quality of curriculum no matter what teacher they're assigned. Level four has staff develop an effective system of grading and monitoring students' progress on an individual basis, and level five provides opportunities for students to take part in individualized learning and move through the curriculum at their own pace.

Griggs said the district would love it if all schools achieved a level one certification and the schools are working hard to reach this goal. She said the biggest change at Fairview since starting the Marzano process is increasing input from staff, students, families and community partners.

"Two examples of how we gathered opinions and information from our stakeholders included using digital suggestion boxes in our family and staff newsletters and hosting student focus groups throughout the year, which included students from all grade levels and diverse backgrounds," she said.

"Hearing our stakeholders' voices has helped us align our school practices and initiatives with what is most beneficial to a student's success. We want everyone to feel heard and valued at Fairview."