Familiar faces, environment highlight visit for Minnesota transfer

FAYETTEVILLE — Minnesota defensive line transfer Trill Carter was reunited with several familiar faces when he made an official visit to Arkansas this weekend.

A Georgia native, Carter was recruited by Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams in high school and was teammates with linebacker Chris Paul and tight end Tyrus Washington. He also knows two other Razorbacks.

“Antonio [Grier] has been here three months and then like Cameron Ball,” Carter said. “I have two old teammates on the team, Christopher "Pooh" Paul. We went to the same high school, Crisp County High School. I then transferred to Lee County and I played with Tyrus."

Carter, 6-2 and 300 pounds, graduated from Crisp County High School in Leesburg, Ga., before signing with Minnesota over offers from Kentucky, South Carolina, Maryland, Indiana and other schools in 2019.

He started all 13 games last season as a junior and recorded 19 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the league's coaches.

As a sophomore, Carter started 11 of 12 games and made 21 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 2 pass breakups. He announced plans to enter the transfer portal March 24.

Being able to hang out with the players and Adams helped Carter get a taste of the atmosphere around the program.

“It’s been good just being around the players and the coaches,” he said. “Like Coach D, I kind of had a relationship with him throughout high school in the 11th and 12th grade. Just being around good players and a good environment — SEC is different. I really have to step up and be a big-time player.”

An academic All-Big Ten honoree in 2020, 2021 and 2022, Carter said the trip to Fayetteville put the Hogs in a good position.

“It definitely raised up their stock, so they’re definitely up there,” Carter said. “Most definitely.”

Carter has trips scheduled to Texas, Ohio State and Louisville. He previously visited Illinois.

Having the prior relationship with Adams appears to be an advantage for the Hogs.

“We kind of lost communication when he left North Carolina,” Carter said. “He called me right when I hit the portal, probably like a day after, so I already had his phone number saved from last time. So when he called me I was like, 'I already know who you are. You don’t even have to introduce yourself.'

“It’s a great thing going on because yesterday we got to watch some film and I kind of noticed some things at practice I just learned on my own. When we went in the film room it just showed how much I learned, just being able to just watch in the short period of a time.”

Carter is appreciative of his opportunities and the environment surrounding the Razorback football program.

“I’m not saying the environment was bad at Minnesota,” he said. “Every program has its ins and outs, but being in a new environment, getting to start over because I’m very blessed to have this opportunity. You have some guys enter the transfer portal and they don’t have any luck or any schools, so like I said, I’m very blessed to be in a new situation.

“I’m not committed but I’m just very blessed to be in this situation being around good people and a good program and a good environment. Not just the players, but the coaches the support staff and even the fans, it’s crazy here. It’s different especially when you don’t have any pro teams and things like that. Everybody knows who the Razorbacks are."

He said he’ll make a decision on which school to attend after his Louisville visit.