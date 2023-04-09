Father says missing kids lead to ‘agonizing dread’ until found; says family is lucky

A Benton County couple experienced an agonizing wave of dread when their teenage daughter disappeared.

"It was horrifying," said the teen's father. "It's the only way to describe it. It was the longest 48 hours in my entire life."

Thousands of parents across the country share similar experiences.

The National Runaway Safeline reports between 1.6 million and 2.8 million youth run away each year. Since many children are never reported missing, there's no reliable way to determine the total number, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Federal law requires a child reported missing to law enforcement to be entered into the FBI's National Crime Information Center, according to the center. There were 337,195 entries into the center in 2021 and 365,348 in 2020.

The case of a missing Arkansas teen made headlines recently.

Tanvi Marupally, 15, of Conway disappeared Jan. 17. The U.S. Marshals Service got involved in the search for her, and a $25,000 reward was offered for information leading to her safe return.

On March 29, she was found safe in Tampa, Fla., thanks to a tip received from a Tampa resident through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to Conway police. Conway Police Chief William Tapley said Tanvi left home because she thought her family might be deported to India.

'EMOTIONAL ROLLER COASTER'

The Benton County couple agreed to speak with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about their experience on the condition of anonymity.

The father said his then 13-year-old daughter ran away from home a few years ago, leaving a note saying she would be dead by the time her parents read it.

He immediately called the police, who started searching areas near the home.

Police obtained video of the girl at a Walmart Supercenter.

"It was an emotional roller coaster," he said. "It was horrifying trying to figure out what to do, but there was a sense of relief because of the video."

He said it was important for him and his wife to be involved in the search. He followed a tip and went to Joplin, Mo., to find his daughter. The father encouraged parents to take an active role in finding their children.

The teen's mother said they didn't know for the first 30 hours of their daughter being missing whether she was dead or alive.

"That was holding your breath and not trying to think negatively, but your mind goes there," she said.

She used social media to spread the word about her missing daughter, who was found in Kansas almost 48 hours after she left home.

The father praised local law enforcement for their efforts. He said the local agencies worked well together, but the communication was difficult between law enforcement agencies in other states. The FBI was critical to resolving communication difficulties, he said.

Both parents said it was vital to seek assistance and counseling for the family after their daughter returned home.

"It was difficult, and I know we are lucky," the mother said. "There are so many people who aren't and their stories have different endings."

CONTACT POLICE

Lt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman with the Benton County sheriff's office, said parents or guardians should report to law enforcement immediately after discovering a child is missing. Time is always of the essence, she said.

Adam McInnis, a spokesman for the Bentonville Police Department, said last year the department had 35 reports of missing/runaway children. He said all except one of those cases were resolved with the child returning home. The exception is a case that involves a child who was about to turn 18 years old.

Capt. Christopher Kelley with the Centerton Police Department also urged parents to report a missing child immediately. His department recently worked a case, and the teen was found.

"The sooner it can be reported to authorities the more success we will have in a safe recovery," Kelley said.

Kelley said his officers are proactive in working the investigations until the children are returned home safe. He said social media is an important tool law enforcement can use to gather information.

"I feel social media in today's society is a good outreach tool, and in this situation all forms of public distribution should be utilized," Kelley said.

AMBER alerts are issued when law enforcement believes an abduction has occurred and the child is believed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, Kelley said.

He said police may ask the media for assistance in spreading information about a runaway when there is a belief the child may be endangered, but that is not a requirement.

McInnis said some cases can be resolved with little law enforcement involvement after the child is found; others require continued investigation and/or juvenile court involvement.

A runaway child with additional risk factors -- such as medical conditions or mental health issues -- is treated with a heightened sense of urgency during the investigation, he said.

"When these cases do occur, community notifications allow for a greater sense of awareness and in many cases allow the public to provide tips to local law enforcement to ensure the child is found quickly and safely," McInnis said. "Fortunately, these cases do not occur frequently within our community."

Anthony Murphy, a spokesman for the Fayetteville Police Department, said there's no set time frame for when a parent should report a child as a runaway.

"Obviously if the parent believes the child is in danger, it should be reported immediately so that law enforcement can be involved as soon as possible," Murphy said. "Outside of the child being in danger, it is up to the parent or guardian how quickly they file a report."

Murphy said once a child is found, an officer interviews the child about the circumstances under which they ran away and where they were before being found. The interview is necessary to determine whether the child is in danger or being abused, he said.

VULNERABILITY OF RUNAWAYS

Children who run away make up a majority of the missing child cases reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. These children are vulnerable and face many risks including homelessness, gang involvement and child sex trafficking, according to the center.

Jessica Franklin, the acting public affairs officer for the FBI's Little Rock field office, said human trafficking cases are investigated by the Arkansas Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. She said the FBI works the trafficking cases throughout the state with state and local law enforcement partners.

"It is widely accepted by investigators, child protective services and victim advocates that runaways are more vulnerable to being victimized by human traffickers," Franklin said. "Victims of our trafficking cases have often run away from home."