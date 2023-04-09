Fayetteville unveils new plan to clean up trash associated with campsites along trails

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville city administration has a plan to deal with trash associated with unsanctioned camps along trails, while a nonprofit group has a long-term plan to get people out of tents and into homes.

The city in recent weeks has received more complaints than usual about trash along and near Town Branch Trail. The trail runs about 2 miles in length mostly south of 15th Street from about Hollywood Avenue east to near Walker Park. The eastern portion of the trail from Greathouse Park doubles as the Razorback Greenway.

The city's plan has three main components, said Susan Norton, chief of staff to Mayor Lioneld Jordan.

The City Council approved the first March 21. It added $150,000 to the yearly contract with Titan Lawn and Landscape to have workers with the company pick up trash and debris along the trail system in the southern part of town. The company is the hired contractor to do lawn mowing services for city parks and public right of way areas. The amended contract brings the total the city will pay the company for a year to $241,310.

The second part of the plan will enable city employees or contracted workers to enter private property to clean trash. The city attorney's office came up with a consent form property owners can sign. The form says the city or its contractors can enter a property with any necessary equipment to remove and dispose of trash and debris. Workers also can remove vegetation or small trees to clear a path to enter the property. After removal of the trash, the workers will restore the property to its original condition, except for replacing trees. The agreement remains in effect until the property owner rescinds it in writing.

The form also enables police to enter a property to warn, remove or arrest, if necessary, any person who doesn't have written permission to be on a property and who refuses to leave.

That leads into the third part, which is the establishment of a standard operating procedure for police to handle trespassing campers on public or private property. Officers will give campers 48 hours to collect belongings and leave a property. After 48 hours, officers will check the site again to ensure the campers have left. If not, they may receive a citation for criminal trespass or, in rare instances, be arrested. City and University of Arkansas police will coordinate efforts because the university owns land near the trails in south Fayetteville.

Norton said up until this point, private property owners were responsible for cleaning trash left by unwanted campers. Additionally, camping overnight isn't allowed on city property, she said.

Cleaning trash is more than just an effort to improve aesthetic appeal along trails, Norton said. Left unchecked, trash can become an environmental and safety hazard, especially along streams such as Town Branch, she said.

"All parties involved now have the steps in place in order to get the properties cleaned up," Norton said.

Residents also can report instances of trash along trails on the city's app, SeeClickFix.

Norton said the city hopes residents will notice a marked difference within a few weeks.

While the city deals with the trash issue, as a separate effort, 7 Hills Homeless Center is developing plans with partner organizations to move unsheltered residents into housing.

Oftentimes people who are asked to leave campsites get referred to the agency, said Mike Williams, 7 Hills chief executive officer. The average wait time to find people some kind of housing is six months, he said, but some may wait up to two to three years.

The goal of the plan is to make the average wait time 30 days by 2027, Williams said.

"We're still working on defining exactly what that looks like and where it's going to happen," he said. "It's definitely going to involve us looking at expanding our programming, expanding our facilities and expanding housing options. Those are all things we're looking into right now."

Proliferation of trash at campsites can be related to a lack of access to mental health services, Williams said. People who don't suffer from mental illness typically try to leave no trace behind, he said.