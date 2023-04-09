Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

CHINA GARDEN BUFFET, 7203 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection March 31. No paper towels observed at hand washing sinks. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Observed food in containers in the prep cooler and the reach in cooler being stored uncovered. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. Containers holding food were covered during the inspection. Can opener blade was visibly unclean. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. Can opener with the blade was placed in the three compartment sink to be washed during inspection. Observed chicken being thawed sitting out. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Food shall be thawed (A) Under refrigeration that maintains the FOOD temperature at 41°F or less, (B) Completely submerged under running water 70°F or less with enough velocity to float off loose particles down the drain and maintains the food below 41°F, or (C) as part of the cooking process. Observed boxes and packages of food being stored on the floor in the walk in cooler and dry storage area. Boxes and packages of food should be stored at least 6 inches off of the ground to help prevent contamination. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Trash can lids were placed on the trash cans during the inspection.

EL SOL MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 3801 Camden Road, Suite 9. Date of inspection April 4. Observed walk-in cooler not holding temperature. Temperature was 45 degrees. Observed food container not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the Food. Observed can boxes of food stored directly on floor. Food must be stored in compliance with established regulations. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

EL SOL MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 3801 Camden Road, Suite 9. Date of follow-up inspection April 6. No violations reported.

CSO HEAD START - BLAKE STREET, 310 S Blake St. Date of inspection April 4. No test strips noted in facility during inspection. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Establishment gets their food served from Community Service Office--St. Peters. Facility only holds pre packaged snacks and milk and juice in the refrigerator. No food is being prepped at this establishment.

DELTA - ARAMARK, 1701 S. Spruce St., SLOT 4901. Date of inspection April 4. Walls are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

KIM'S, 204 S. Main St., Altheimer. Date of inspection April 4. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Observed counter top unclean and needs to cleaned. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Floors in establishment needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

UNITY CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER, 908 S. Cherry St. Date of inspection April 4. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.