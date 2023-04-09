Fort Smith staple set to close

FORT SMITH — Newton’s Jewelers is preparing to close after 109 years downtown.

Watchmaker George H. Newton Sr. founded the business in 1914 in McAlester, Okla.

Newton later married, and four of his five children decided to join the family business, continuing to run the McAlester location and opening individual stores in Joplin, Mo.; Waterloo, Iowa; and Fort Smith.

Bill Newton ran the Fort Smith business until his death in 2001. It is currently run by his son, Kelly Newton.

The Newton family announced their retirement last week with a liquidation sale.

Kelly Newton said the business has lasted this long because of its customers. He said he annually sees customers from roughly 40 states.

“Their families have been customers, and they’re customers. It’s just crazy,” he said. “But our community and the entire region around here has supported us for years, so that’s why we’ve been so locked in with giving back to the community. That’s really been our major goal. They give to us, so we give back. That’s the one thing I’m really going to miss.”

Newton’s Jewelers started its closing sale Tuesday and Wednesday to friends and family before officially starting Thursday.

Newton said the store was overwhelmed with customers. He said Newton’s doesn’t have a set closing date but will continue until they run out of inventory.

Monica Brich may be reached by email at mbrich@rivervalleydemocratgazette.com .

Ann Price of Fort Smith browses items during the sale. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)









Jennifer Newton Norman (left), daughter of Newton’s Jewelers president Kelly Newton, assists Janice McCoin of Greenwood during the sale. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





