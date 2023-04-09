Sections
Fort Smith staple set to close

Newton’s Jewelers had downtown presence for more than century by Monica Brich | Today at 1:02 a.m.
Customers browse items Thursday during a closing sale at Newton’s Jewelers in downtown Fort Smith. The store, founded in 1914, announced it will close when it runs out of inventory. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

FORT SMITH — Newton’s Jewelers is preparing to close after 109 years downtown.

Watchmaker George H. Newton Sr. founded the business in 1914 in McAlester, Okla.

Newton later married, and four of his five children decided to join the family business, continuing to run the McAlester location and opening individual stores in Joplin, Mo.; Waterloo, Iowa; and Fort Smith.

Bill Newton ran the Fort Smith business until his death in 2001. It is currently run by his son, Kelly Newton.

The Newton family announced their retirement last week with a liquidation sale.

Kelly Newton said the business has lasted this long because of its customers. He said he annually sees customers from roughly 40 states.

“Their families have been customers, and they’re customers. It’s just crazy,” he said. “But our community and the entire region around here has supported us for years, so that’s why we’ve been so locked in with giving back to the community. That’s really been our major goal. They give to us, so we give back. That’s the one thing I’m really going to miss.”

Newton’s Jewelers started its closing sale Tuesday and Wednesday to friends and family before officially starting Thursday.

Newton said the store was overwhelmed with customers. He said Newton’s doesn’t have a set closing date but will continue until they run out of inventory.

  photo  Ann Price of Fort Smith browses items during the sale. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

  


  photo  Jennifer Newton Norman (left), daughter of Newton’s Jewelers president Kelly Newton, assists Janice McCoin of Greenwood during the sale. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)
  


