FYI Calendar: Art on the Bricks April 13 in downtown Rogers

April 9 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Sanctuary City" -- A boy, a girl and a quest for home, 2 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. Final performance. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

April 10 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- "The Soul of an Octopus" by Sy Montgomery, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club -- "One Last Stop" by Casey McQuiston, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 11 (Tuesday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn -- "BEFORE Disaster Strikes: What You Need to Know and Do," noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Savings Success -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Edition Book Club -- "The Vapors" by David Hill, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayettevilled. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk -- With John White, author of "Why It Matters," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 12 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Village Lakes Poets & Writers -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

What The Health -- Stop the Bleed; Save a Life, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

MoPros -- Vinal Crossover with Morgan Eckroth, 5:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $25. themomentary.org.

Adult Art Workshop -- Embroidery, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Wait list at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Author Talk -- With Karen Kilroy speaking on artificial intelligence, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

April 13 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "The Cold Dish" by Craig Johnson, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

English Conversation Group -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Art on the Bricks -- Celebrating abilities during Autism Awareness Month as well as National Recycling Month and sharing art that comes from items that are recycled or repurposed, 4:30-7:30 p.m., galleries in downtown Rogers, including Rogers Experimental House, 121 W. Walnut St. Free. artonthebricks.com.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m. Thursdays & Fridays, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Spring Recital -- University of Arkansas Horns, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Dilemmas With Dinner" -- 7:30 p.m. April 13-15; 2 p.m. April 16; again April 19-22, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20 opening night; $12 all other performances. fslt.org.

__

April 14 (Friday)

Spring Yoga Series -- With Rachel Ingenthron, noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 15 (Saturday)

Friends Book Sale -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free admission. faylib.org.

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pups & Pages -- Read to a therapy dog, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Hiding in Plain Sight -- The Art of Arkansas Tombstones with Abby Burnett, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Boss Tweeds -- In concert, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

"Considering Matthew Shepard" -- Sung by Schola Cantorum, 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $20 general admission; $10 students & seniors. uark.universitytickets.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Art on the Bricks — Including art by Kinya Christian, 4:30-7:30 p.m. April 13, at the Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre. Free. artonthebricks.com.

