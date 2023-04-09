FYI Calendar: Farce opens April 13 at Fort Smith Little Theatre

April 9 (Sunday)

Happy Easter!

April 10 (Monday)

Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

April 11 (Tuesday)

Wiggle Worms Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Yoga at The Mill -- 5:30 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday, The Mill co-working space at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. $10. 434-8631.

Pickleball At The Bakery -- 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 25, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. 434-8631.

April 12 (Wednesday)

Picnic Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Wednesday Night Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

April 13 (Thursday)

Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Adult Recess -- Watercolor, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

"Dilemmas With Dinner" -- What happens when a dinner party to impress a boss goes wildly awry, 7:30 p.m. April 13-15; 2 p.m. April 16; again April 19-22, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20 opening night; $12 all other performances. fslt.org.

April 14 (Friday)

First Friday Film -- "Guys And Dolls" (1955), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Opening Reception -- For "Elizabeth Weber: Exploring the Woods Within," "Selections From the Permanent Collection: The Museum Project," and RAM Student Exhibition: Ayree Maner, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. fsram.org.

April 15 (Saturday)

Farmers Market on Garrison -- 7 a.m., Second and Garrison in downtown Fort Smith. 461-5878.

Story Time -- 11 a.m., Bookish at the Bakery District. Free. bookishfs.com.

Hiding in Plain Sight -- The Art of Arkansas Tombstones with Abby Burnett, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. ozarkfolkways.org.

Author Talk -- With Anita Paddock, author of "Killing Spree," 2 p.m., Bookish at the Bakery District. Free; books will be for sale. bookishfs.com.

The Boss Tweeds -- In concert, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

April 20 (Thursday)

Movie Night -- Comedy film shorts by high school students hosted by the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Titles include "Peace Pipeline" (Canada); "Valera" (Ukraine); "Jefe" (Australia); "Wicked Plans" (Canada); "Assisted Living" (Oklahoma) and "Stuck" (LA). $5 donation suggested; food trucks & beverages available. fortsmithfilm.com, bakeryfs.com.

