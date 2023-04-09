Greenwood City Council moving to prohibit truck traffic on Center Street; violators could face fine under proposed ordinance

GREENWOOD -- Heavy haul and semitrailer truck drivers could get slapped with fines for passing through the city on one of its main roads.

The City Council voted 4-0 to pass the first reading of an ordinance prohibiting heavy haul and semitrailer traffic on Center Street, formerly the Arkansas 10 Spur, at its meeting Monday. Tim Terry and Ralph Meeker, who hold the Ward 2, Position 2 and Ward 3, Position 2 seats respectively, were absent.

Mayor Doug Kinslow said the proposal allows the city's Police Department to ticket drivers it determines to be using Center Street as a truck route instead of Arkansas 10, the city's designated truck route. The police already have the authority to pull over these vehicles. The ordinance wouldn't fine drivers making deliveries in the city.

Center Street is the primary route into Greenwood's downtown from U.S. 71. Arkansas 10 is also connected to U.S. 71, but brings traffic into the downtown area from the south. Arkansas 10 also continues east from there, providing access to and from cities such as Booneville.

Kinslow said the city is "not against truckers or trucking companies." The ordinance is intended to keep Center Street in good shape for as long as possible before Greenwood needs to repair it. Signs are in place to redirect truck traffic to Arkansas 10.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation transferred ownership of Center Street to Greenwood last year after resurfacing the road -- about 3 miles from U.S. 71 to Arkansas 10 -- when it was still in the state highway system as Arkansas 10 Spur. This made maintaining the road the city's responsibility and gave Greenwood the right to restrict truck traffic through the city and reroute that traffic to what will be the new Greenwood Bypass.

The resurfacing and transfer of Center Street was part of a larger agreement between the Arkansas Transportation Department and Greenwood to build the bypass.

The first phase of the project will involve building a bypass from the intersection of Fowler Street and West Elm Street -- which is also Arkansas 10 -- over Heartsill Creek to the intersection of Arkansas 10 and Arkansas 96. It will also widen East Center Street and include a connection to Main Street from the new bypass, among other elements.

The second phase will widen Arkansas 10 from U.S. 71 to Fowler Street from two lanes to five with curb and gutter, sidewalk and a shared-use path.

Greenwood must contribute up to $5 million total to help pay for both phases, according to the city's agreement with the state. Residents approved extending a quarter-cent sales and use tax for 35 years to generate the money in a special election Dec. 10, 2019. The city also agreed to help secure a right of way from a family for the first phase.

Kinslow has said the bidding for building the first phase will happen in November.

He told the City Council on Monday the ordinance limiting truck traffic on Center Street wasn't finished at that point. He said the city will have the "real deal" ready for the council to consider by its meeting May 1.

The current ordinance forbids truck traffic on any roads in Greenwood outside of designated truck routes, with some exceptions. The truck routes include Arkansas 10, Arkansas 96 and U.S. 71, with violators to be fined no more than $200 per offense. The ordinance defines truck traffic as the operation of any commercial vehicle, meaning a vehicle with a gross weight of more than 10,000 pounds or carrying capacity of more than one ton and used to deliver passengers, tools, materials or livestock.

Truck traffic may leave the designated truck routes if the drivers need to load or unload property anywhere off the routes, according to the ordinance. However, the drivers can't leave until they reached the point closest to the most direct route possible to their intended destination.

Exceptions to the ordinance include emergency vehicles, city and county vehicles performing business and services, as well as school and church buses. It also includes vehicles operated by a public utility while cruising in an assigned area to inspect and/or provide maintenance service to the public utility's facilities.

Daniel McDaniel, Ward 1, Position 1 alderman, suggested the ordinance's fine be changed to "not less than $200."

The City Council has to approve two more readings of the ordinance before it can adopt the ordinance under state law.

Traffic passes Wednesday along Center Street, formerly the Arkansas 10 Spur, in Greenwood. Greenwood's City Council at its meeting Monday voted 4-0 to pass the first reading of an ordinance prohibiting heavy haul and tractor-trailer traffic on Center Street. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

