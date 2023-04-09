Group threatening to sue Bentonville over dam at Lake Bella Vista

BENTONVILLE -- A group is threatening to sue Bentonville if no action is taken related to the destruction of the failed Lake Bella Vista dam.

Friends of Little Sugar Creek recently informed the city of its intent to sue for violations of the federal Clean Water Act.

The notice of intent was filed March 29 and warns if the city does not take decisive action within 60 days to remedy the violations, it could face legal action in federal court that could result in penalties up to $25,000 per day per violation.

The notice claims the dam continues to shed material into the waters of Little Sugar Creek and pollute the water, violating federal law.

Greg Van Horn, a spokesman for Friends of Little Sugar Creek, said the group believes the city should remove the ruins of the dam.

"The city of Bentonville claimed for years that legal restrictions kept it from tearing down this obsolete dam," Van Horn said. "Now that they are free to do so, we believe completely freeing the creek and ending this ongoing pollution of the stream should be the top priority. Ownership of a dam comes with certain responsibilities. If your dam breaks, it's your responsibility to clean it up."

Bonnie Bridges, an associate attorney for Bentonville, declined to comment on potential litigation.

Flooding damaged the dam in 2008. The dam was topped by flooding again in 2011, 2013 and 2015. Floodwater washed out part of the dam on April 28, 2021.

The City Council voted in December to approve an agreement with Cooper Realty Investments to remove the dam. The agreement ended a legal battle over the dam.