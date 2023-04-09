Historic sites in Arkansas earn induction in registers

Wednesday saw 14 iconic structures from around the state join the Arkansas and National Registers of Historic Places at the Department of Arkansas Heritage in Little Rock, and three of them are in southeast Arkansas.

Other counties represented with inductions were Van Buren, Benton, Pulaski, Garland, Clark, Independence, Sevier, Crawford and Sebastian. To be considered for recognition on the historic registers, a nominated property must be at least 50 years old.

Nine members were present for the meeting of the State Review Board of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. They included Bob Kempkes, Carl Miller Jr., Dr. Ben Johnson, Anne Speed, Joe Cole, Dr. Andrew Beaupre, Dr. Anne Ballard Bryan, Jim Jackson and AHPP Director Scott Kaufman.

Presentations were led by Ralph Wilcox, who serves as National Register and Survey coordinator. He said of the occasion, "We always enjoy seeing properties being researched and preserved. It helps us have a better understanding of a state's history."

Two of the Southeast Arkansas buildings were added to the Arkansas Register while the third went on the National Register. First to join the Arkansas Register was the J.W. Calaway House, 707 E. Magnolia St., in Rison. It was constructed in 1929.

The introductory text for the nomination reads that it "embodies many of the historic features of the 1920s, including a buff-brick veneer, a Tudor Revival-style architecture and a ribbon driveway. The house showcases many of the characteristic elements of the Tudor Revival-style, specifically steeply pitched roofs and nested front gables ... a recessed porch ... an arched entry portal and two brick fireplaces."

The house wasn't qualified to join the National Register because the original slate roof has been replaced with a more modern metal roof.

A second new addition is the University of Arkansas Monticello Cotton Boll Stadium. Its introduction text reads "Cotton Boll Stadium was constructed in 1936. It is ... on the east side of Scogin Drive, north of Weevil Drive ... Designed in the Art Deco style and built from concrete ... The stadium was funded by the Public Works Administration ... and still in use today." It did not qualify for the National Register because it had "been altered, especially with the construction of new press boxes on top of it."

The Attwood House, 1901 W. Fourth Street in Fordyce, was built in 1961 and was added to the National Register. The induction text reads it "is a one-story, ranch-style home with clear Colonial Revival influence. The house has a brick exterior in a running bond and features six-over-six windows commonly associated with the Colonial Revival style. Iconic columns support the full front porch."

"Aside from these Colonial revival elements the home is a traditional ranch form ... The main house has two symmetrical one-bay wings to left and right ... Connected to the house is a three-car detached garage."

"The house is a good example of the home of a small-town wealthy family."

Current Attwood House owner Benny "Big Ben" Roark spoke to the Review Board before its vote. He said, "It was initially located 100 yards off the U.S. Highway 79/167 main thoroughfare running through the city."

Since the time of construction, a bypass takes traffic around by an alternate route.

"The original property included 30 acres with a pond for fishing and horse stable for the three kids to ride," Roark said. "It has some well thought out features including brick floors, ... cypress Tudor beams from Louisiana, a water fountain for the children, abundant electrical outlets with even a switch to turn on Christmas tree lights. Some exterior features include copper gutters and downspouts and Chevrolet emblems imbedded in the brickwork."

The home's original owner was Frank "Bo" Attwood, who made his fortune as a Chevrolet automobile dealer in the Fordyce area. The text reads, "He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps on October 26, 1942, and was entered into active service on March 25, 1943, ... he was assigned to the 10th Weather Squadron stationed in New Delhi, India. The squadron collected weather information for pilots flying 'the Hump,' the supply route over the Himalayas from India to China, which was notorious for its dangerous storms.

"Attwood opened a Chevrolet dealership in 1954 with nine employees. His business grew to include an Oldsmobile dealership, a body shop and a storage facility by 1964 ... The Attwoods retained possession of the home until Bo's death in 1994."

A Statement of Significance attached to the nomination elaborated on "ranch-style" construction. "It had its origins in California, where architect Cliff May designed some of the first ranches based on his observations of Spanish Colonial houses ... Proponents of the ranch claimed that the layout promoted a more family oriented lifestyle, had more modern amenities and were modern in design while retaining a traditional feel on the outside."

All three properties were unanimously voted to enter their respective registries.

The Department of Arkansas Heritage building also houses Main Street Arkansas, federal programs that deal with preservation of county courthouses, 106 Archeology, Capital Zoning District dealing with building codes around the State Capitol and two outreach programs, one for kindergarten through 12 grade and a second for adults.

The registry inductions were attended by four University of Arkansas at Little Rock students under direction of National Register historian Travis Raterman and 14 other students from the University of Central Arkansas under instruction of Arkansas Heritage Interior Design Consultant Susan Shaddox.

The next meeting of the State Review Board of the Arkansas Historic preservation Program will be held Aug. 2.

Constructed in 1961, the Attwood house at 1901 West Fourth Street in Fordyce was inducted onto the National Register of Historic Places this past Wednesday. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)

