Education notebook: Host Marvell-Elaine on board’s agenda

Host Marvell-Elaine on board's agenda

The Arkansas Board of Education is taking its regular monthly meeting -- typically held in Little Rock -- on the road to the Marvell-Elaine School District on Thursday.

The meeting at the school district's high school gymnasium, 1018 U.S. 49, Building A, in Marvell, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The meeting will be available for viewing via livestream at dese.ade.arkansas.gov/StateBoard/watch-meeting-live.

The board will consider:

Merging the Marvell-Elaine district into one or more other school districts.

Revising state education standards in math and English/language arts for kindergarten through 12th grades to go into effect in the coming 2023-24 school year.

Arkansas' education standards are the basis for what teachers teach and what students are supposed to learn.

The proposed new standards would replace ones adopted in 2016 after a statewide task force of educators and community members -- formed by then Gov. Asa Hutchinson and chaired by now Attorney General Tim Griffin -- concluded that the national Common Core State Standards should be tailored more to Arkansas.

The draft standards can be found here: meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/1133?meeting=576819.

The Marvell-Elaine district has become a candidate for annexation to another district because its enrollment fell under 350 students in the previous two school years.

The small district failed to get a state waiver of the 350-student minimum student rule from the state Education Board. It also failed earlier this year to find a merger partner district, leaving the board to select one or more school districts to absorb it.

The district's annexation is not certain, however, as the result of two bills passed in recent days by the General Assembly. One had been signed into law by the governor as of Friday and the other had been sent to her desk to be signed.

Act 461 of 2023 eliminates a required administrative consolidation of a district of fewer than 350 students to another district, but the law does also establish state authority over the small district's finances.

House Bill 1504 calls for the state to take control of a district of fewer than 350 students and remove the superintendent -- if the district is classified as Level 5 in need of support and students would have to ride a bus more than 40 miles to arrive at school. The bill includes an emergency clause.

Board work session set for LEARNS Act

Provisions of the omnibus Arkansas LEARNS Act, Act 237 of 2023, will be the subject of an Arkansas Board of Education special work session at 9 a.m. Friday in the auditorium of the Arch Ford Education Building, 4 Capitol Mall in Little Rock.

The work session will focus on academic standards and assessment.

The session will not be livestreamed.

The board will take a break during the work session to attend the Educator Commitment Signing Day event at 10:30 a.m. at the Capitol.

U.S. drive honors Pocahontas High

Pocahontas High School is one of 23 schools in the nation to be honored by the American College Application Campaign for its efforts to increase the number of first-generation college students and students from low-income families pursuing a college degree or other higher education credential.

The organization selected the 23 School of Excellence awardees based on their demonstrated commitment to student success and for serving as exemplary models for their state's college application campaign.

"We know that the college application process is challenging to navigate, especially for first-generation college-goers and students from low-income families," Janet Godwin, chief executive officer for ACT Inc., said.

"The efforts from our American College Application Campaign collaborators and educators are making a substantial difference, helping high schoolers in communities across the country. Their efforts help inspire students to discover and fulfill their full potential," she said.

District presents inspiration award

Dung Ha, senior application developer for the Pulaski County Special School District, was recently awarded the district's third-quarter Inspiration in Education award.

"He has aided in our district's compliance with our data for 29 years," said Jimmy Hogg, director of technology for the district. "Oftentimes, people do not know all the requirements for state compliance. Dung is exceptional in his field and is committed to his work and will assist anyone that needs assistance."

"His critical thinking skills and willingness to mentor and provide advice and support across departments have enabled others to accomplish their goals," Juanita Croon, the district's help desk manager, said of Ha who will retire at the end of this school year.

The Pulaski County Special district's School Board created the Inspiration in Education award to honor certified and support staff members who are not only inspirational to their students or colleagues but also exhibit leadership, mentoring, dedication, excellence and effectiveness in their places of work.