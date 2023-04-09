Ashley Carson, a police officer in Yuba City, Calif., found a lost rabbit in the street but animal control couldn't locate its family, so a Police Department staffer adopted "Percy," and just days before Easter it was promoted to "wellness officer," serving as "a support animal for all."

Randy Hughes, security director at Providence Alaska Health Park in Anchorage, said "never a dull moment" after a young moose managed to trigger the sensors on the automatic doors, trudged into the lobby and began munching on the office plants.

Will Harlan of the Center for Biological Diversity hailed "a fighting chance" for the Pearl darter, a small, snub-nosed fish with a black spot on its tail fin, as 500 river miles in Mississippi were designated critical habitat for the threatened species.

James Link of Rochester, Minn., got two years in prison after adding to a long criminal record by aiming a bright blue laser at a Delta plane, which prosecutors said disrupted the pilots' efforts to land and put the passengers in "incredible danger."

Emmy Kelly, a passenger aboard a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta that had to be diverted to Oklahoma City, said three flight attendants "told us they were having trouble breathing and that there was something about them being nauseous in heat."

Joanne Marian Segovia, executive director of the Police Officers' Association in San Jose, Calif., was fired after being charged with attempting to import fentanyl from India, Hong Kong, Hungary and Singapore.

Brad Hill of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission called the idea "not ready for prime time" as a request to allow legal betting on the Boston Marathon was denied, with organizers' concerns including "event security and potential influence on the outcome of the race."

Alan Johnson, a U.S. district judge, ruled that seven "Jane Does" challenging the admission of a transgender woman to their University of Wyoming sorority can't remain anonymous, saying the public has an important interest in the case and they must stand behind their accusations.

Jovanna Edge of Everett, Wash., and five of her employees won a $500,000 settlement after the city tried to enforce a dress code requiring at least tank tops and shorts at a coffee stand where the baristas wear bikinis, Hillbilly Hotties.