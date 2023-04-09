Israel retaliates after rockets launched from Syrian sites

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military said Saturday that three more rockets were launched from Syria toward Israeli territory, raising to six the number of missiles fired within hours in a rare attack from the country's northeastern neighbor.

Israel's army said it was retaliating with artillery strikes on the area in Syria from where the rockets were fired at Israel.

The rocket firings come after days of escalating violence on multiple fronts over tension in Jerusalem and an Israeli police raid on the city's most sensitive holy site.

In the second barrage, two of the rockets crossed the border into Israel, with one being intercepted and the second landing in an open area, the military said.

In the first attack, one rocket landed in a field in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. Fragments of another destroyed missile fell into Jordanian territory near the Syrian border, Jordan's military reported.

There were no reports of casualties.

Meanwhile, Al-Quds Brigade, a Damascus-based Palestinian a militia loyal to the Syrian regime claimed responsibility for launching the three missiles on Israel in Saturday, reported Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV.

The report quoted the group as saying it fired the rockets to retaliate for the police raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque.





In Syria, an adviser to President Bashar Assad described the rocket strikes as "part of the previous, present and continuing response to the brutal enemy."

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli security forces fatally shot a 20-year-old Palestinian in the town of Azzun, Palestinian health officials said, stirring protests in the area. The Israeli military said troops fired at Palestinians hurling stones and explosive devices.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the victim as Ayed Salim.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan coincides with Passover and Easter celebrations. Jerusalem's Old City, home to key Jewish, Muslim and Christian holy sites, has been teeming with visitors and religious pilgrims from around the world.

Late Saturday, tensions ran high in Jerusalem as a few hundred Palestinian worshippers barricaded themselves in the mosque, which sits on a hilltop in the heart of Jerusalem's Old City sacred to both Muslims and Jews.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant extended a closure Saturday barring entrance for Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip until the Passover holiday ends Wednesday night.

In a separate incident in the northern West Bank city of Nablus late Saturday, a leader of an independent militia known as the Lion's Den claimed the group executed an alleged Israeli collaborator who had tipped off the Israeli military to the locations and movements of the group's members.

The accused man's killing could not be immediately confirmed.

Gallant also ordered the Israeli military to be prepared to assist Israeli police.

Over 2,000 police were expected to be deployed today in Jerusalem, where tens of thousands of Jews are expected to gather at the Western Wall for the special Passover priestly blessing.

CITIZENS PROTEST

Thousands of Israelis gathered Saturday for a weekly demonstration against the government's contentious judicial overhaul plans, despite security concerns stemming from a surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put his overhaul on hold after mass protests against the plan.

The main protest in Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub, was held less than a mile from Friday's attack, in which an Italian tourist was killed and five other Italian and British citizens were wounded when a car rammed into a group of tourists. In a separate incident, two British-Israeli women were shot to death near a settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Israel's foreign minister, Eli Cohen, spoke to his Italian counterpart, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, to express his condolences and later visited victims of the attack in a hospital with Italy's ambassador to Israel.

Netanyahu has vowed to revive the plan in the coming weeks if negotiations on a compromise with the political opposition fail.

The plan would give Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, and his allies the final say in appointing the nation's judges.

Opponents say the plan will destroy a system of checks and balances by concentrating power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies in parliament.

Information for this article was contributed by Josef Federman and staff members of The Associated Press.