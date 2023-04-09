Junior League’s centennial marked by donations





The Junior League concluded its centennial anniversary celebration March 30 with a news conference at the league's building on Scott Street.

The league was founded in 1922 but the covid-19 pandemic forced the organization to shift some of its events to 2023.

During the news conference, Junior League members announced $75,500 in financial donations to 15 nonprofit organizations. The largest gift was $13,500 for a new media center at Rockefeller Early Childhood Center. The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and the Museum of Discovery each received $10,000 donations. Other donations ranged from $1,000 to $4,000.

Junior League President Tabitha McNulty delivered closing remarks to conclude the 100-year celebration.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal



