Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
CELEBRATING 100 YEARS OF SERVICE

Junior League’s centennial marked by donations

by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 1:53 a.m.
Ryan Davis and Fran Carter (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Rachel O'Neal)


The Junior League concluded its centennial anniversary celebration March 30 with a news conference at the league's building on Scott Street.

The league was founded in 1922 but the covid-19 pandemic forced the organization to shift some of its events to 2023.

During the news conference, Junior League members announced $75,500 in financial donations to 15 nonprofit organizations. The largest gift was $13,500 for a new media center at Rockefeller Early Childhood Center. The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and the Museum of Discovery each received $10,000 donations. Other donations ranged from $1,000 to $4,000.

Junior League President Tabitha McNulty delivered closing remarks to conclude the 100-year celebration.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal


Print Headline: Junior League’s centennial marked by donations

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT