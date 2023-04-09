‘Let’s Move, Farmington’ will include pickleball, line dancing

FARMINGTON -- The city's Community Development Committee will continue its Let's Move, Farmington campaign this year with a focus on pickleball and line dancing at Creekside Park.

Pickleball has been expanded to seven Saturdays, beginning 9 a.m. April 15 at the tennis courts at Creekside Park. For the rest of the times, pickleball will be held at 9 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month. Instructors will be on hand to help newcomers learn the popular sport.

Line dancing will be held for the first time at 9 a.m. April 22 at the large pavilion off Broyles Street at Creekside Park. For the rest of the times, it will be held the third Saturday of the month.

Both pickleball and line dancing lessons are free to the public.