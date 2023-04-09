Tyrannical minority

I read with interest an article regarding Senate Bill 307 to place a monument on the grounds of the Arkansas State Capitol to memorialize what the legislators call unborn children who were aborted during the era of Roe v. Wade, what the majority of Americans consider the era of safe and legal abortion.

I'm fortunate to have lived a good long time. I've lived through times of both illegal and legal abortion. During times of illegal abortion, women still have abortions. Women with financial and emotional support can get safe abortions. Women who lack such means risk their lives to have needed abortions.

There are polls that indicate that the majority of Americans want people to make medical decisions with the help of their doctors. There is a tyrannical minority of Americans that wants to have legislators criminalize private medical decisions.

Rep. Cindy Crawford was quoted in your article defending this monument, saying, "We have to remember abortion in Arkansas so it won't come back." Ms. Crawford is mistaken.

"Abortion has existed for pretty much as long as human beings have existed." Spoken by Joanne Rosen, JD, MA, and senior lecturer in Health Policy and Management, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

There have always been and will always be people who need and seek abortion. We can allow this medical procedure to be safe, or we can punish and prosecute those who need help and those who provide it. This is a difficult issue. Punitive legislation is not the answer. And this monument to themselves serves only the tyrannical minority.

LYNN PACKHAM LARSON

Eureka Springs

Opinionated writer

I love Philip Martin; he has an opinion about everything.

JOEL WILSON

Highfill

Need more good news

On a recent Friday night, PBS aired the presentation of the Gershwin Prize for 2023 to Joni Mitchell. This was one of the best TV shows I think I've ever watched.

I've been a fan of hers forever and thoroughly enjoy her music, art, her fantastic website and more. The audience heard and experienced perhaps a once-in-a-lifetime presentation. The artists that performed her music were all top-drawer musicians. I copied the link and sent it to my family and friends so they could experience perfection. The show drew me in, along with goosebumps and joy.

Watching Joni react to her music was a thrill. She finished the show singing "Summertime" from "Porgy and Bess." Her recovery from a brain aneurysm allowed her voice to sing out to all the audience both live and at home. It was a night to remember. We need more of this good news.

ROBERT SPENCER

North Little Rock

Legislators punished

Tuesday, scores of high school students marched on the Tennessee Capitol. Media coverage was unclear how many, but no one was hurt. No property was damaged. As a mom, I'm proud of these kids. They marched with respect for the institution that ignored them. They were loud. We heard them.

As they protested, something unremarkable happened inside. Leadership used process to close discussion. The opposing team was moving the ball too far too fast, so they called a timeout.

As the speaker prepared to gavel out, three members walked to the front of the room to speak. The speaker silenced the microphone. They continued, "No justice. No peace." One used a megaphone. Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson may be the only two members of the Tennessee House young enough to have practiced active-shooter drills in school. They chanted with a former teacher, Rep. Gloria Johnson. The three probably broke a House rule, but no laws were broken.

I am an election lawyer who served the Arkansas General Assembly. I am not surprised by any of the foregoing. House rules are broken all the time. Leadership's response is standard for those in power. But what happened next, I have never seen before in my career.

The Tennessee Legislature expelled Representatives Jones and Pearson. Thousands of Tennesseans are now unrepresented. This isn't how legislatures punish breaking rules. This is how today's legislatures punish breaking a rule to challenge their power.

We are losing our voice because we are weary of their noise. Those in power are capitalizing on our apathy. Watch Thursday's proceedings in the Tennessee Legislature. A lot of us won't care for Representatives Jones and Pearson, but if you're an American who believes in democracy, you're not going to like what happened to them either.

JEN STANDERFER

Bentonville

Bullying oft ignored

Richard Mason's Sunday column on bullying being a root cause of school shootings is not the total answer, but it is a significant factor. Mason sheds light on the historical blindness of parents, schools, teachers and administrators to adequately address this issue that makes life hell for many children and youth. For protection and/or retaliation, the bullied individual often reaches out in desperation for available weaponry. Sometimes the reaction of the bullied is contemporaneous, sometimes delayed, but it can be lethal.

Sure, bullying in some form happened to most of us boomers in our youth. Some teachers called you a tattletale for reporting it, some did nothing, some intervened. In Richard's case his father solved the problem. Often, we just suffered through it and grew up.

Why all the shootings? What's different today?

A lot. Fewer dads in homes like Richard Mason and Wally and Beaver Cleaver had, more access to more lethal weapons, more violence in youth entertainment, more gang activity, and more politicization rather than rationalization of issues regarding societal well-being are part of what's different. That's for starters.

There is no single answer or solution to modern violence in schools and society, but Mr. Mason pointed us in the direction of one often-ignored problem. Bullying may not be noticed as a big deal by most decision-makers, but it sure is noticed by those children and young people suffering from it every day at school and in neighborhoods.

If you have a child, talk to them about bullying and being bullied. And listen.

PAT FLANAGIN

Little Rock