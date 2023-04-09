LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Free admission offered to tornado victims | Library system offers services after disaster

Entry to zoo free for storm victims

The Little Rock Zoo as well as the Museum of Discovery have extended an offer of free admission this weekend to people affected by the March 31 tornadoes, according to a tweet from the city of Little Rock on Friday.

Parties of up to four people have been granted free access through today.

In a recent news release, the Little Rock Zoo said its facilities did not sustain damage from the March 31 disaster.

"The Zoo family is proud to serve our larger community by providing a safe gathering place where families can relax and reconnect with one another after facing such a traumatic event," Zoo Director Susan Altrui said in a statement included with the release.

Library system joins relief effort

The Central Arkansas Library System has made faxing, scanning and printing free of charge until further notice in the wake of the March 31 tornado that hit the Little Rock metro area, the library system's Executive Director Nate Coulter said in a statement issued Friday.

Coulter highlighted additional library services, such as the free notary service available at most branches and the "Tool Library" that lends out equipment from the Dee Brown Library.

Library system maintenance and groundskeeping personnel have been deployed to assist in areas needing chain saws and debris removal, he said.

"The public library is eager to lend a hand by offering essential services and resourceful librarians who are part of this community; staff who want to help rebuild our neighborhoods and make sure aid gets to those who need it most," Coulter said.

For more information, visit cals.org/storm-recovery.