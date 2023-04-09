LIVE! Music: Blackberry Smoke, Robert Jon & The Wreck play TempleLive in Fort Smith

Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke perform at 8 p.m. April 13 with Robert Jon & the Wreck at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. Tickets are $39-$69 plus fees and taxes. Coming up are Casey Donahew Band at 6:30 p.m. April 15; C-Kan, MC Davo and Dharius at 8 p.m. April 18; Clutch, Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman at 8 p.m. April 19; Ginger Billy at 7 p.m. April 22; and Jo Dee Messina at 7 p.m. April 29. More information at fortsmith.templelive.com.

ELSEWHERE

Held Tight and Ghost Hollow perform an all-ages show at 8 p.m. April 22 at Iron Horse Records, 610 Main St. in Van Buren.

Chad Prather and the Ragamuffins perform at 7 p.m. April 14; Giovannie & the Hired Guns with Austin Upchurch play at 7 p.m. April 20; Kid Kentucky's Spring Thaw Out Throwdown (Kid Rock tribute) happens at 8:30 p.m. April 21; Scotty Austin (Saving Abel, Pump 5) plays at 8 p.m. April 22 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 8 p.m. April 14; The Swade Diablos at 8 p.m. April 15; Hero-Fest (free live music) starts at 7 p.m. April 21 with Sleep Clinic, The Salesman, Sabertooth, Fight Dream and FaceDancer; then at 7 p.m. April 22 with Stash Hag, OxyToxin, Tao of Lucy, Mildenhall and Turquoise Tiger at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

Backwoods Music Festival at Mulberry Mountain is April 20-23 with Big Gigantic, Lettuce, The String Cheese Incident and The Floozies, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Apashe, Arkansauce, Boogie T, Keller Williams, River Valley Comics and more. backwoodsmusicfestival.com.

Best Night of the Year, a benefit show for Good Samaritan Clinic, will feature music from The Frontmen: Tim Rushlow (Little Texas), Larry Stewart (Restless Heart) and Richie McDonald (Lonestar) at 7 p.m. April 28 with food, auctions, games and more at the Kay Rodgers Park Expo Center, 4400 Midland Blvd. in Fort Smith. facebook.com/goodsamaritanfs.

