Local notes

Hobbs

Celebrate the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day and the 100th anniversary of Arkansas State Parks beginning at 9 a.m. April 15 at Hobbs State Park Conservation area, 20201 E. Highway 12 in Rogers. Food trucks will be selling food and drinks. A percentage of sales benefits the park.

9-11 a.m.: Birds and Breakfast. See live songbirds captured in the park by ornithologists and then help release the birds after learning more about them. Breakfast snacks and beverages will be provided. Event sponsors: Bluebird Shed, 3-D Pet Products, and Friends of Hobbs.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Educational booths and kids crafts. Come and go as you please. Booths will be on the Ozark Plateau Trail next to the park's visitor center.

11:30 a.m.-noon: Musical performance by WildHeart. Jan and George Syrigos love nature and singing! Jan is a professional singer/songwriter with over 20 years' experience, while George has been a professional vocalist for over 18 years. Ribbit and roll with Jan to award-winning, toe tappin' nature tunes like Reptile Rap, Hairy not Scary and Jabber Jaws from their Critter Rock album. They also produced an Emmy Award winning music video of six favorite Critter Rock tunes, which is also a winner of the Association of Conservation Information National Award. WildHeart, their latest self-titled CD features Jan & George's wild variety of tunes including jazz, pop, swing, bluegrass, and rap - chock full of facts and fun about our natural world. Wiggle with the Armadillo Alphabet, dance like an insect to the Buzzy Wuzzy Buggy Boogie, and make your mom squirm with Scit, Scat, Diddily Doo! They will be selling their CD's and DVD's as well, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the park.

Noon-12:45 p.m.: Centennial recognition by Jeff King, Deputy Director of Arkansas State Parks, and Jay Schneider, Asst. Superintendent of Hobbs State Park. Afterwards there will be free cupcakes and a ceremonial planting of Ozark chinquapin tree seeds.

1-1:45 p.m.: Musical performance by WildHeart

2-2:45 p.m.: 100 Years of Arkansas State Parks: Join Park Interpreter Chris as we take a journey back to 1923 and the founding of the first Arkansas State Park, Petit Jean. Learn about our mission and how this state agency has grown over the past 100 years to include 52 parks.

Information: (479) 789-5000.

Botanical Garden

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is inviting local gardeners to partake in their "Butterfly Gardening" class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 18.

"Butterfly Gardening" is more than just planting pretty flowers. By gardening specifically for butterflies, we help to improve our natural environment in a variety of ways. In this class, BGO's Butterfly House Mentor, Kitty Sanders, will discuss the basics of developing your very own butterfly garden. Guests will learn what host and nectar plants they need, tips on design, and which native butterfly species may be drawn to their gardens.

Tickets to the "Butterfly Gardening" class are available for purchase on the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks website. Tickets are $15 for the public and free for BGO members.

Celebrate Earth Day 2023 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks from 3 to 6 p.m. April 21. This outdoor event includes family-friendly hands-on, interactive activities, crafts, and games. Enjoy live music by "March to August," be amazed by a magic show with Alan Burdick, visit booths featuring a variety of community partners and explore six cultivated acres of spring garden beauty.

Guests will have the opportunity to see a live snake up close with the Ozark Natural Science Center, feed goats with Greedy Goats NWA, feel the pelts of "Arkansas Critters" with the Ozark Highland Nature Center, make a "sun print" with the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History and much more. Information will be available about weather, soil extinction, bird rehabilitation, the importance of clean water, and more. The City of Fayetteville will be giving away free trees and shrubs while supplies last.

Guests are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy in the garden, but pack in and pack out.

Admission is free for BGO members. For nonmembers, admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-12, and free for children 3 and under. Tickets are available for purchase at bgozarks.org/events or at the gate.

Information: (479) 750-2620 or bgozarks.org.

Generations

Fenix Art and Mt. Sequoyah Creative Spaces are hosting a call for artist's submissions of work for an upcoming exhibit in June 2023. The opening reception will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 1, in conjunction with Fayetteville's First Thursday events.

A panel discussion featuring the artists will be held the next night, from 6-8 p.m. June 2.

Closing date is June 28 and the works will be exhibited in the Fenix gallery.

This exhibition will be showcasing work by local queer artists, ages 19 and older, as well as displaying work from high school students and FYRE program. The theme Generations aims to illustrate the artist's expression of their own queer experience. By exhibiting work from artists 12 and older, Generations hopes to give a fuller perspective of the queer journey over time.

Queer artists from Northwest Arkansas, 19 and older, are invited to enter their visual art into the juried exhibition with cash awards of up to $500, the judge is TBA and there is no entry fee.

The deadline for entries is April 24.

Artwork must have been completed within the past two years and should reflect some aspect of the queer experience.

Information: (469) 403-5617 or email fenixqueergenerations@gmail.com.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

April 11: Chasing Waterfalls of Arkansas. Hike the Ozark/St.Francis National Forest to view waterfalls at their spring best. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $25 members, $40 nonmembers; The Gift of Safe, Tasty Drinking Water. The Beaver Water District provides us with clean, safe water to drink. Learn how it's done and what it took to get there. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Beaver Water Facility. $19 members, $34 nonmembers

April 12: Cut the Cord: Streaming TV, Movies & Internet. Alishia Ferguson will cover the basics of digital antennas, internet ready TVs and streaming devices. 10 a.m.-noon. Drake Airfield. $19 members, $34 nonmembers

April 13: Historic Fayetteville. Visit the historic Headquarters House Museum with a docent. 10-11:30 a.m. Headquarters House. $29 members, $44 nonmembers; Cops, Robbers & Criminal Law. Hear Circuit Judge John Threet discusses cases he has presided over. 2-4 p.m. Washington County Courthouse. $25 members, $40 nonmembers; Balance & Aging. Participants will practice balance and stability exercises designed to improve overall balance and coordination. 3-4 p.m. Washington Regional Senior Center. $19 members, $34 nonmembers

April 14 & 21: 4 Keys to Healthgevity: Living Healthier Longer. Understand the benefits of adopting a healthier lifestyle to improve and rejuvenate your life. 10 a.m.-noon. Butterfield Trail Village. $29 members, $44 nonmembers

April 14, 21 & 28: Early Hollywood. Part I - The 1910's and 1920's established everything that Hollywood was to become in the decades to follow. 1-3 p.m. Zoom. $39 members, $54 nonmembers

April 17: Believing in Books & Trusting Your Gut. Owners of Pearl's Books in Fayetteville will share how they made their dream to own a bookstore come true. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Pearl's Books. $19 members, $34 nonmembers; Drinking in the Ozarks. Odd Soul Pub. Join Erin Rowe to sample and discuss Scotch Whiskey. 1-3 p.m. Odd Soul Pub, Springdale. $35 members, $50 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Call for Artists

Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) is encouraging all Third District high schoolers to participate in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. The nationwide contest is an opportunity for Arkansas students to showcase their artistic talents. One winning submission from each congressional district will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. Participants may submit original paintings, drawings, collages, photographs, computer-generated art, or a combination thereof.

Submission locations and due dates are as follows:

Fort Smith District Office (6101 Phoenix Avenue, Suite 4): April 25, by 5 p.m.

Rogers District Office (3333 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 120): April 25, by 5 p.m.

Submitted artwork will be on display from April 26 to May 3 at Arts on Main in downtown Van Buren. Competition judges will review all the pieces and determine a winner, which will be announced by Congressman Womack at an awards ceremony on May 3rd. Submissions will also be considered for the People's Choice Award, which will be decided by the public via online vote, and the Patriot Award, which honors a piece that celebrates and artfully represents American ideals.

This is the thirteenth year that Womack has hosted the Congressional Art Competition. Last year's winner was Shannon Smith, a senior from Flippin High School, for her batik, entitled "Portrait of Many Colors," which is currently displayed in the halls of the U.S. Capitol.

Information: (479) 464-0446 or womack.house.gov/constituentservices/artscompetition.htm.