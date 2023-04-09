Mark commits to Hogs out of portal

Houston guard transfer Tramon Mark has committed to Arkansas.

He recently narrowed his options to the Razorbacks, Florida, Kansas State and Texas A&M before choosing Arkansas. Mark visited Fayetteville on Friday and Saturday.

Mark, 6-5 and 195 pounds, averaged 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 2022-23 while shooting 39% from the field, 32.8% beyond the three-point line and 78.4% at the free throw line as a redshirt sophomore.

He started all 37 games last season while helping the Cougars to a 33-4 record and Sweet 16 appearance. Mark had a season-high 26 points in an 81-64 victory over Auburn on March 18 and added 9 rebounds and 1 steal.

Mark averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1 steal per game in his 3 seasons at Houston. He was a consensus 4-star prospect and the No. 67 overall recruit by ESPN in the 2020 class.

The guard initially picked the Cougars over California, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas A&M.

CBS Sports rates him the No. 5 player in the transfer portal.

Mark is the second transfer to announce a commitment to Arkansas. Washington guard Kenyon Menifield pledged to the Razorbacks on April 4.