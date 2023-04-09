Marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Sebastian County Clerk’s Office from March 21 - April 3.
March 21
David Ladell Decocq, 60, and Becky Jane Rine, 63, both of Fort Smith
Darius Demetrius Armstead, 23, and La ‘Tonya Nicole Ward-Langford, 26, both of Fort Smith
Augustus Lee Hammond Prince Sr., 65, Fort Smith, and Judy Carol Bias, 60, Van Buren
Alford Jimmy Jeffery, 35, and Kristina Eve Cooper, 45, both of Fort Smith
Blake Joseph Copeland, 31, and Sydney Danielle Rogers, 28, both of Fort Smith
Matthew Tyler Gattis, 28, and Clarissa Sue Woodard, 32, both of Roland, Okla.
March 22
John Keeth Denham, 39, and Jennifer Marie Irwin, 41, both of Barling
Ryan Michael Smith, 22, and Bailey Deann Chronister, 24, both of Hackett
David Daniel Snider, 33, and Denise Breanne Hall, 30, both of Fort Smith
March 23
Azizh Carmel Poore, 21, and Ciara Shae Hornberger, 25, both of Fort Smith
Pierson Wayne Rowell II, 56, and Melissa Diane Sherwood, 46, both of Council Hill, Okla.
Matthew Isaac Shepherd, 35, and Amy June Whittington, 44, both of Fort Smith
Somkhith Qulay, 70, and Phoune Piyapho, 69, both of Mansfield
Charles Daniel Davis, 38, and Kemberly E. Hall, 50, both of Mansfield
Luis Fernando Ridenhour, 19, and Kamri Nicole Scott, 19, both of Greenwood
Jimmy W. Stewart, 36, and Sarah Melissa Freeman, 42, both of Henryetta, Okla.
Vi Sayaphath, 37, and Kelli Renee Wagner, 32, both of Fort Smith
March 24
Jonathon Dakota Chase Widmer, 23, and Shiloh Star Dix, 21, both of Hackett
Donald Fay Mcgehee, 71, and Tessa Sue Collinsworth, 45, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Mirl Ray Kellogg III, 40, and Sherry Renea Davis, 40, both of Mounds, Okla.
Victor Manuel Perez Reyes, 45, and Tatiana Patricia Orellana De Leon, 40, both of Muskogee, Okla.
Derek Owen Banzhaf, 35, Springdale, and Melissa Lee Plotz, 42, Bentonville
Marcus Devon Fleming, 54, and Kimberly Anne Kin,g 41, both of Fort Smith
James Lyle Knapp, 58, and Rhonda Adkin, 49, both of Fort Smith
March 27
Mason Dale Walls, 31, and William Eugene Halstead Jr., 30, both of Fort Smith
Francis Ivan Caavedra Ibarra, 48, and Ursula Karina Perez Lara, 43, both of Van Buren
Angel David Quinones Medina, 53, and Sonia Ivette Lopez Mujica, 37, both of Fort Smith
Kevan Tremell Brumfield Jr., 31, and Ivory Nicole Holden, 34, both of Fort Smith
James Rosario Cruz, 31, and Maria Fatima Cervantes Grana, 31, both of Fort Smith
Brylee Trenton Smith, 21, and Makalyn Noel Maxwell, 21, both of Roland, Okla.
March 29
Austin James King, 28, Fort Smith, and Samantha Nicole Scott, 30, Greenwood
Tyler Andrew Elam, 32, Virginia Beach, Va., and Lauren Kay London, 33, Barling
Jeremy Michael Cross, 35, and Morgan Delynn Beasley, 23, both of Fort Smith
March 30
Perry Lee Anglin, 49, Hackett, and Tuyet Hanh Thi Kubat, 53, Fort Smith
Kenner Gerardo Ramos Diaz, 29, and Heather Raye Martin, 30, both of Vian, Okla.
March 31
Conner Wade Starbird, 27, and Mattea Allene Roweton, 26, both of Fort Smith
Thomas Duane Dieter, 38, and Amanda Marie Green, 38, both of Muldrow, Okla.
Julio Cesar Gomez, 47, and Sherri Coley, 48, both of Oklahoma City.
Marion Cheek Woodward, 54, and Lori Ann Smiith, 53, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Homerselle Marvin Tottress Jr., 60, Boynton, Okla., and Nedra Eulonda McCoy, 57, Kinta, Okla.
Donavin Brandis Gray, 26, and Rachel Nichole Dietz, 25, Mountainburg
Jack Dempsie Lane II, 51, and Nicole Joy Donley, 42, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Lucien Joseph Jodoin, 28, and Katelynn Eileene Thorpe, 28, both of Fort Smith
Draven Le Harrison, 25, and Sierra Maelynn South, 24, both of Fort Smith
David Alexander Henry Henderson, 24, and Alexandra Marie Lawrence, 26, both of Fort Smith
April 3
Scott Michael Hand, 36, and Elizabeth Jane Manship, 33, both of Shawnee, Okla.
Randall Duwaine Chase, 21, Roland, Okla., and Christina Haley Cozort, 21, Fort Smith
Ivan Vargas, 25, and Joselin Resendiz Hernandez, 25, both of Fort Smith