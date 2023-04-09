Marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Sebastian County Clerk’s Office from March 21 - April 3.

March 21

David Ladell Decocq, 60, and Becky Jane Rine, 63, both of Fort Smith

Darius Demetrius Armstead, 23, and La ‘Tonya Nicole Ward-Langford, 26, both of Fort Smith

Augustus Lee Hammond Prince Sr., 65, Fort Smith, and Judy Carol Bias, 60, Van Buren

Alford Jimmy Jeffery, 35, and Kristina Eve Cooper, 45, both of Fort Smith

Blake Joseph Copeland, 31, and Sydney Danielle Rogers, 28, both of Fort Smith

Matthew Tyler Gattis, 28, and Clarissa Sue Woodard, 32, both of Roland, Okla.

March 22

John Keeth Denham, 39, and Jennifer Marie Irwin, 41, both of Barling

Ryan Michael Smith, 22, and Bailey Deann Chronister, 24, both of Hackett

David Daniel Snider, 33, and Denise Breanne Hall, 30, both of Fort Smith

March 23

Azizh Carmel Poore, 21, and Ciara Shae Hornberger, 25, both of Fort Smith

Pierson Wayne Rowell II, 56, and Melissa Diane Sherwood, 46, both of Council Hill, Okla.

Matthew Isaac Shepherd, 35, and Amy June Whittington, 44, both of Fort Smith

Somkhith Qulay, 70, and Phoune Piyapho, 69, both of Mansfield

Charles Daniel Davis, 38, and Kemberly E. Hall, 50, both of Mansfield

Luis Fernando Ridenhour, 19, and Kamri Nicole Scott, 19, both of Greenwood

Jimmy W. Stewart, 36, and Sarah Melissa Freeman, 42, both of Henryetta, Okla.

Vi Sayaphath, 37, and Kelli Renee Wagner, 32, both of Fort Smith

March 24

Jonathon Dakota Chase Widmer, 23, and Shiloh Star Dix, 21, both of Hackett

Donald Fay Mcgehee, 71, and Tessa Sue Collinsworth, 45, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Mirl Ray Kellogg III, 40, and Sherry Renea Davis, 40, both of Mounds, Okla.

Victor Manuel Perez Reyes, 45, and Tatiana Patricia Orellana De Leon, 40, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Derek Owen Banzhaf, 35, Springdale, and Melissa Lee Plotz, 42, Bentonville

Marcus Devon Fleming, 54, and Kimberly Anne Kin,g 41, both of Fort Smith

James Lyle Knapp, 58, and Rhonda Adkin, 49, both of Fort Smith

March 27

Mason Dale Walls, 31, and William Eugene Halstead Jr., 30, both of Fort Smith

Francis Ivan Caavedra Ibarra, 48, and Ursula Karina Perez Lara, 43, both of Van Buren

Angel David Quinones Medina, 53, and Sonia Ivette Lopez Mujica, 37, both of Fort Smith

Kevan Tremell Brumfield Jr., 31, and Ivory Nicole Holden, 34, both of Fort Smith

James Rosario Cruz, 31, and Maria Fatima Cervantes Grana, 31, both of Fort Smith

Brylee Trenton Smith, 21, and Makalyn Noel Maxwell, 21, both of Roland, Okla.

March 29

Austin James King, 28, Fort Smith, and Samantha Nicole Scott, 30, Greenwood

Tyler Andrew Elam, 32, Virginia Beach, Va., and Lauren Kay London, 33, Barling

Jeremy Michael Cross, 35, and Morgan Delynn Beasley, 23, both of Fort Smith

March 30

Perry Lee Anglin, 49, Hackett, and Tuyet Hanh Thi Kubat, 53, Fort Smith

Kenner Gerardo Ramos Diaz, 29, and Heather Raye Martin, 30, both of Vian, Okla.

March 31

Conner Wade Starbird, 27, and Mattea Allene Roweton, 26, both of Fort Smith

Thomas Duane Dieter, 38, and Amanda Marie Green, 38, both of Muldrow, Okla.

Julio Cesar Gomez, 47, and Sherri Coley, 48, both of Oklahoma City.

Marion Cheek Woodward, 54, and Lori Ann Smiith, 53, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Homerselle Marvin Tottress Jr., 60, Boynton, Okla., and Nedra Eulonda McCoy, 57, Kinta, Okla.

Donavin Brandis Gray, 26, and Rachel Nichole Dietz, 25, Mountainburg

Jack Dempsie Lane II, 51, and Nicole Joy Donley, 42, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Lucien Joseph Jodoin, 28, and Katelynn Eileene Thorpe, 28, both of Fort Smith

Draven Le Harrison, 25, and Sierra Maelynn South, 24, both of Fort Smith

David Alexander Henry Henderson, 24, and Alexandra Marie Lawrence, 26, both of Fort Smith

April 3

Scott Michael Hand, 36, and Elizabeth Jane Manship, 33, both of Shawnee, Okla.

Randall Duwaine Chase, 21, Roland, Okla., and Christina Haley Cozort, 21, Fort Smith

Ivan Vargas, 25, and Joselin Resendiz Hernandez, 25, both of Fort Smith