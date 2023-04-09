Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Conner Blain Freeman, 26, and Hannah Eliza-Grace Osborne, 26, both of White Hall, recorded April 3.

William Darrell Law, 50, and Ericha B. Parsley, 47, both of Pine Bluff, recorded March 16.

Stephen Kyle Rice, 32, and Madison Elizabeth Moltz, 22, both of White Hall, recorded March 28.

Jatinder Singh, 37, and Monu Kattarra, 40, both of Little Rock, recorded March 29.

Russell Douglas Mullins, 44, and Destany Nacole Murphy, 25, both of White Hall, recorded March 29.

Kevin Lamar Bryant, 31, and Brittany Alexandria Hill, 36, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 4.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Vernita Love v. Frank Love, granted April 3.

Sabrina Fisher v. Nakota Irons, granted April 3.

Karen Diann Merritt v. Richard Merritt, granted April 4.

Mertis Harris v. Gealander Harris, granted April 3.

Kevin Catlett v. Ashley Catlett, granted April 5.

Ameshia Timmons v. Leon Timmons, granted April 5.

Rebecca Marks v. Marcus Harris, granted April 6.