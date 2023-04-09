Jill Biden wants the White House Easter Egg Roll to be about more than just coaxing hard-boiled eggs across the lawn to the finish line. A teacher for 30 years, the first lady is again turning the tradition into an "EGGucational" experience. A variety of stations on the South Lawn and Ellipse will help teach thousands of children about farming, healthier eating, exercise and more, the White House said. In a nod to Biden's theme, NASA sent a souvenir wooden White House Easter egg to the International Space Station for the astronauts to help teach students about gravity. About 30,000 people, most of them children, are expected to participate in the festivities in nine waves between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, the White House said. Participants include military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors. Tickets for the general public were distributed through an online lottery. The American Egg Board is continuing its longtime sponsorship of the event and donated about 30,000 eggs that were hand-dyed by a North Carolina farm, said Emily Metz, board president and CEO. "It's a really important, time-honored tradition for our farmers to participate in," she said. The White House Easter Egg Roll dates back to 1878. This year for the first time, the eggs will be composted afterward and used to fertilize gardens and parklands throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, Metz said. Various cartoon characters, children's book authors, celebrities and athletes, including former Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes and actress Halle Bailey, will roam the White House grounds during the event.

Percival Everett and Ling Ma, already two of the year's most-honored writers, are among eight winners of the lucrative Windham-Campbell Prize. Each of the recipients, who also include the dramatists Dominique Morisseau and Jasmine Lee-Jones, will be given $175,000. Over the past few weeks, Everett has been voted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters, won the PEN/Jean Stein Award for his novel "Dr. No" and was a National Book Critics Circle awards fiction finalist. Ma, whose story collection "Bliss Montage" won the book critics fiction prize, is also this year's winner of the Story Prize for best short fiction. The other winners announced last week by Yale University are the nonfiction writers Susan Williams and Darran Anderson and the poets Alexis Pauline Gumbs and dg nanouk okpik.