SOCCER

U.S. wins; Swanson hurt

Emily Fox and Lindsey Horan both scored for the United States in a 2-0 victory Saturday over Ireland that was marred by what appeared to be a serious left knee injury to Mallory Swanson. Swanson was carted off the field at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, and was taken to a hospital. She was the team's leading scorer this year with seven goals as the United States prepares for the Women's World Cup this summer. The match also marked the return of midfielder Julie Ertz, who had not played for the United States since the Tokyo Olympics. The second of two matches against Ireland was set for Tuesday in St. Louis. The games are the final chance that U.S. Coach Vlatko Andonovski will have to evaluate his players before he must select a 23-player roster for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

BASKETBALL

NBA to review Mavs' case

The NBA wants to know why the Dallas Mavericks held out several key players in their next-to-last game of the season, even while the team still had a mathematical chance of making the play-in tournament. NBA officials opened an investigation Saturday into the Mavericks' decision-making surrounding Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls, in which Dallas sat Kyrie Irving for the entire game and Luka Doncic for most of the contest. The Mavericks blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead and lost, getting eliminated from postseason consideration. That outcome also could help ensure that Dallas has a top-10 draft pick this summer -- and with it, potentially a 4.5% chance of winning the lottery and getting the opportunity to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama. "The NBA commenced an investigation today into the facts and circumstances surrounding the Dallas Mavericks' roster decisions and game conduct with respect to last night's Chicago Bulls-Mavericks game, including the motivations behind those actions," league spokesman Mike Bass said. Potential penalties are unclear, though Commissioner Adam Silver made clear before the season began that the league wouldn't tolerate any obvious attempts at tanking.

TENNIS

Jabeur moves on to finals

Second-seeded Ons Jabeur advanced to the Charleston (S.C.) Open final for the second consecutive year, beating No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 7-5 in a rain-delayed match Saturday. Jabeur, who lost this championship a year ago to Belinda Bencic, will either play No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula or the fourth-seeded Bencic for the title. The match between Pegula and Benic was suspended because of rain. Jabeur fought off Kasatkina to win her 10th semifinal in her 12 visits to the final four. Jabeur of Tunisia also won her fifth in a row over her Russian opponent and first since the two played in the Rome semifinals a season ago.

BASEBALL

Cards lefty injured

St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Packy Naughton was placed on the 15-day injured list on Saturday because of a forearm strain. Naughton, who turns 27 on April 16, faced three batters Friday in the eighth inning of a 4-0 loss at Milwaukee before the forearm issue caused him to leave. The Cardinals recalled left-hander Genesis Cabrera from Triple-A Memphis to fill Naughton's spot on the roster. Naughton has struck out 5 and allowed 2 hits and 1 walk in 5 innings of shutout relief this season.

Tigers' OF sidelined

Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows has been placed on the 10-day injured list to focus on mental health issues, the team said Saturday. Meadows missed most of last season due to anxiety-related issues, appearing in 36 games after being acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay. Meadows had played in six games this season, batting .238 with two runs batted in. Tigers General Manager Scott Harris issued a statement prior to the team's home game against Boston, indicating that Meadows would be given as much time as needed to deal with his issues. Meadows had been the Tigers' lineup before being scratched approximately a half-hour before game time.

Yankees place 2 on IL

The New York Yankees put infielder Josh Donaldson and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga on the injured list Saturday. Donaldson went on the 10-day IL retroactive to Thursday with a right hamstring strain. Manager Aaron Boone had said Friday that move was likely. Loaisiga went on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation. The Yankees also transferred Tommy Kahnle (right biceps tendonitis) to the 60-day IL, although Boone said that did not mean the right-hander had a setback in his recovery.

HOCKEY

Quinnipiac claims NCAA title

Jacob Quillan scored 10 seconds into overtime to give Quinnipiac a 3-2 victory over Minnesota for its first NCAA hockey title Saturday night in Tampa, Fla. Quinnipiac (34-4-3) trailed for more than 50 minutes and took its first lead of the game when Quillan moments into the extra period. The Bobcats won the faceoff to open OT and Zach Metsa flipped a pass to a streaking Sam Lipkin, who fed Quillan for the winning goal. It was the first Frozen Four championship game to go to OT since 2011.

United States midfielder Lindsey Horan (10) and other players stands by as teammate Mallory Swanson receives medical attention after an injury in the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



United States defender Emily Fox, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Ireland during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



United States forward Sophia Smith (11) keeps the ball away from Ireland defender Louise Quinn (4) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



United States forward Mallory Swanson signals to fans as she is taken off the field after an injury during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

