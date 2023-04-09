Happy Easter, everyone. There was a time not that long ago when this day was revered by many in Christianity as highly as Christmas.

As a child and well into my own years as a father, this day meant dressing to attend a packed church with family, followed by a meal at home or in a nice restaurant.

Somehow as a society we've allowed those days to steadily slip away; now researchers say churches are closing and congregations dwindling by record numbers as this latest generation of Americans abandons Christianity. I suspect there are several reasons for this regrettable turn of events, including a lack of exposure to the faith by their parents, broken homes, and that Christianity has high expectations in what's considered acceptable and unacceptable behavior in the eyes of God.

For many youthful egos it would be enough to drive them away from wanting to participate. No doubt, the covid scourge only amplified the continued attendance problem.

Lifeway Research reports approximately 4,500 Protestant churches closed in 2019, the most recent data year available, with approximately 3,000 new churches opening. It was the first time since the evangelical firm began its research that the number of churches failed to increase.

Lifeway said Protestant pastors reported typical church attendance at only 85 percent of pre-pandemic levels; research by the Survey Center on American Life and the University of Chicago found in spring 2022 that 67 percent of Americans reported attending church at least once a year, compared to 75 percent before the pandemic.

Attendance has only dropped since and clearly needs a resurrection and infusion of Holy Spirit if it hopes to remain a major redeeming force across our "one nation under God."

Show me God

Easter week in observance of Jesus Christ's transcendent resurrection seemed like a good time to revisit Fred Heeren's well-researched and cutting-edge 1995 book, "Show Me God: What the Message from Space is Telling Us About God."

While scientists say the Easter miracle and mind of God doesn't mesh with the laws of physics, which relate solely to physical matter, Heeren writes, "The mind/body problem is simply this: If the mind is no more than well-organized matter, which is wholly subject to physical laws and has no purpose or direction, then how can it give obvious direction in its environment? Where did our purpose and 'will' come from? But when we leave the physical we also leave the domain of science. So it's no wonder most scientists don't spend much time with this possibility."

And the miraculous aspect of the resurrection extends even to the birth of our universe.

In 1983 cosmologist/physicist Stephen Hawking told a reporter, "The odds against a universe like ours emerging out of something like the Big Bang are enormous. I think there are clearly religious implications whenever you start to discuss the origins of the universe. There must be religious overtones. But I think most scientists prefer to shy away from the religious side of it."

Of course, each person must draw their own conclusions based on faith, or lack thereof.

Couple bids farewell

Opening two plastic bags as he stood in a current of knee-deep water, Todd Hodges slowly released their contents into the White River. He watched in amazement as they commingled and immediately encircled and embraced him in a milky cloud that lingered much longer than it should have.

Perhaps it was his father Bob's and mother Shirley's way of a long farewell and their satisfaction that he had fulfilled his promise to place their ashes together in the river at Wildcat Shoals near Flippin when the last one passed.

Bob had gone first from natural causes late last year. Shirley passed about two months ago.

Fifteen of us, including Todd's sister Ashley, had gathered on this breezy weekend to support the family and bid the couple a final early spring farewell.

Watching the white cloud wrap around him before slowly dispersing into the wider current, my mind traveled to 1962, imagining Bob in his junior Goblin football pads during our two-a-day practices together in the ninth grade. Weighing about 180, he was a hefty lineman and also punted, which he dearly enjoyed.

Standing beside me were Ken Reeves and Don Walker, also former classmates and junior Goblin teammates, all now in our mid-70s and realizing how close we have edged to the moments when our own children will be asked to deal with what physically remains of us.

Until then, we are left to reflect on those who have shared and enriched our life experience as they depart, and attending the departure ceremonies becomes part of our remaining time.

Although I lost track of Bob after high school, I heard he had a good life, even became an alderman in Harrison and was married to Shirley for some 56 years. They left behind a wonderful son and daughter. What more could any of us ask for?

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.