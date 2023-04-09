OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: Pet resource center first of its kind, upends the traditional model of shelters

BOST boosters joined the nonprofit organization on March 3 for the 21st annual Grape Escapes: MORE than a Vine Affair. The benefit took place at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education - Research Institute for the first time and offered guests the opportunity to sample wines, a beer garden, cigar bar and an all-online auction.

BOST is "a community-based, not-for-profit agency providing services for individuals in Western Arkansas who have mental and developmental disabilities and related conditions."

Some 450 guests helped raise more than $90,000 that will go toward the renovation of the group's flagship location on 74th Street in Fort Smith, which houses BOST's Child Development Center, Jeanne Hill, director of marketing and fundraising tells me.

Grape Escapes sponsors included Regions, Schoenfeld Headers, Arkansas Total Care and Simmons Bank.

Best Friends Pet Resource Center

Best Friends Pet Resource Center leaders kicked off a weekend of community grand opening celebrations with a VIP ribbon cutting March 9 at the center in Bentonville.

The center is part of a network affiliated with the Best Friends Animal Society, founded in 1984 and credited with starting the no-kill movement in animal sheltering. The society's goal is make all shelters no-kill by 2025.

Francis Battista, society co-founder and board chairman, told guests before the ribbon cutting,

"What will happen in that building and what will transform this community and will be in the future of what's going on (in) animal welfare, will be a miracle of love. It will be a miracle of commitment to the animals and a commitment to the passion that we all feel for these creatures that are dependent on us, that we've raised and bred and grown to be a part of our families and we need to honor that commitment.

"It's just the right thing to do."

Rather than housing animals on the premises, the center relies on volunteers willing to foster animals in their homes until a permanent home is found and offers "a place where people can spend time with adoptable animals, take a loving dog out to explore Bentonville for the day, stop into our volunteer space to make toys for pets, find a pet to foster and so much more," according to the group's website.

Founding partners of the resource center include: the Alice L. Walton Foundation; Bissell; Blue Buffalo; Walton Family Foundation; Robert H. Wilder Jr. and Susan P. Wilder; and Builders Initiative.

Call for nominations

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP NWA) announced this week the opening of nominations for National Philanthropy Day, set for Nov. 15. The day is an opportunity "to pay tribute to the great contributions that philanthropy has made to better the lives of individuals, communities, and the world," organizers say.

The chapter will recognize local individuals and organizations from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley that make a significant difference in the NWA community in the following categories: Outstanding Philanthropist; Legacy; Lifetime Achievement; Outstanding Corporation; Outstanding Foundation; Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser; Outstanding Philanthropic Organization; Outstanding Fundraising Executive; The Ernie Lawrence Outstanding Professional Advisor Award; and Youth in Philanthropy Award (Group and/or Individual). Nominations applications are available at: community.afpglobal.org/afparnorthwestchapter/npd48/new-item.

Kierston and and Kirby Cockrum, Grape Escapes event chairman (from left); Katie Raines, BOST executive director; and Jeanne Hill marketing and fundraising director and BOST Foundation director, welcome supporters to the 21st annual benefit March 3 at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education - Research Institute in Fort Smith. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Scott and Susannah Swearingen (from left), Becca Hazlewood and Marilyn and David Swearingen visit at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center VIP ribbon cutting March 9. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Francis Battista (from left), Bart Battista, Rose Molina and Karen Gallardo stand for a photo at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center VIP opening. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Cristelyn Udouj-Johnson (from left), Henry Udouj, Tina and Gary Udouj and Melissa Udouj gather at Grape Escapes in support of BOST. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Aaron and Laura O'Neal (from left), Doug and Melissa Schoenfeld and Jeff and Shawna Fenwick help support BOST at Grape Escapes on March 3 in Fort Smith. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Amy Baie (from left) and Jennifer and David Keefauver visit at the Best Friends VIP opening March 9 in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Miranda Myer (left) and Erica Wehmeier make a new friend in Muzette's Cat Enrichment Center at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center VIP ribbon cutting March 9. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Kyle Parker (from left), Jeff Fenwick and Doug Schoenfeld attend Grape Escapes. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

