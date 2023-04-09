OPINION | PAPER TRAILS

In the wake of the March 31 tornadoes that left so much destruction in Pulaski and Cross counties, a community arose on Facebook to help reconnect pets that had been separated from their owners during the storms.

Tornado 3/31 Central Arkansas Lost and Found Pets is a public group with almost 13,000 members as of last week. Many of the posts include photos of cats and dogs displaced since the storms; others are of pets that have been returned to their homes and some have posted to volunteer to foster animals.

Whitney Ashcraft, one the page's administrators, says more than 100 animals have been reunited with their owners since the page was started. Ashcraft is the director of Southern Hearts Rescue, the Bauxite-based nonprofit that for 15 years has helped abandoned, abused and neglected animals from across the state receive medical care and find homes.

"It's been crazy," she said last week. "There have been a lot of animals that were missing and gone because houses were devastated, yards were devastated, fences were down. We've been working since then. We had a group put up [the Facebook page] so everybody could go there. We were so busy with calls from people wondering what to do."

Debbie Howell is board president of the Humane Society of Pulaski County and says that the page has become a great asset for pet owners affected by the storm.

"There is a lot going on on that page," she said. "I've never seen such a unified effort by the community to step up and say, I will help animals, I will take care of animals. I think that is awesome and is the way we should be operating as a community. One agency can't just come in and do it all."

Since the storm, Southern Hearts Rescue has been distributing pet food, kennels, crates, blankets, toys, water and other supplies at the Little Rock Veterans Center, Kirkpatrick Plaza, 10800 Financial Centre Parkway.

"We've had over 100 people come out here, and we've helped six different rescue [organizations] who are intaking and helping with their communities," Ashcraft said. "A lot of people are coming in who have lost everything. Some are staying in shelters and a few of them have come by to pick up kennels and blankets and water."

Southern Hearts is only taking in animals "if shelters are overfilled and can't intake any further," she said. "Little Rock Animal Village has been great and the Humane Society is helping out as much as they can."

Still, the group is looking after a few dogs and cats. There's even a bearded dragon found on the stairs at Calais Forest Apartments, which were badly damaged by the tornado.

"He's been great," Ashcraft said. "We're still waiting for the owner to claim it."

