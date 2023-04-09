100 years ago

April 9, 1923

De QUEEN -- The steel and concrete work has been completed on the bridge across Rock creek on the Bankhead highway, nine miles west of De Queen. This bridge connects the Arkansas section of the route with Oklahoma.

50 years ago

April 9, 1973

The frank program on venereal disease, "V.D. Blues," is being repeated tonight on the ETV network, and Arkansas' Channel 2 will carry if for the first time. The station took a good deal of criticism when it refused to carry the film on it first showing in October. Instead, it offered its own program on the subject, prepared by the state Health Department.

25 years ago

April 9, 1998

The state Senate plans to convene April 29 for a business meeting to consider adopting a code of ethics. Sen. Wayne Dowd, D-Texarkana, called the meeting at the request of Sens. Jim Argue, D-Little Rock, and Doyle Webb, R-Benton, who have written a draft code. Legislators have asked Gov. Mike Huckabee to call a special legislative session, since lawmakers apparently can't call themselves into session, so that an ethics bill that they have sent him could be considered. But he hasn't done it. ... The Argue-Webb proposed code would put limits on members' action in the Senate and their private business dealings. It lays out a procedure for dealing with allegations and spells out sanctions for violators. Argue said Wednesday that 31 of the Senate's 35 members have said they support the idea of convening the Senate to consider a code of ethics. Argue and Webb, with help from Sen. Jon Fitch, D-Hindsville, proposed having a code of ethics in the wake of an ongoing FBI investigation into self-dealing that involves some state lawmakers. ... Dowd said he had concerns that the code may appear to compel an accused person to give evidence against himself contrary to the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

10 years ago

April 9, 2013

A House committee Thursday endorsed legislation that would allow school districts to use Educational Excellence Trust Fund money to pay for step increases in salary for educators with advanced degrees and experience. The Arkansas Education Association, the organization representing the state's teachers, strenuously objected, saying the changes contemplated by House Bill 1761 would "actually work against raising salaries." The fund routes state money to school districts across the state -- an estimated $193 million in fiscal 2013 -- and all of it is earmarked for teacher salaries. ... The trust fund was established more than 20 years ago as a way to ensure some state money for schools would be set aside to boost teacher salaries, then among the lowest in the nation.