WHERE I'M WRITING FROM: Oxford — A Mecca for writers





I'm writing from Oxford, Miss.

I'm here for an event called the "Oxford Conference of the Book." It's a three-day-long festival where writers from all across the country come to talk books. This year, I was asked to be on a panel with three of my literary heroes: Ace Atkins, S.A. Cosby and Megan Abbott.

With Ace playing the role of moderator, the panel went off without a hitch, but it was what happened before and after the event that really made this trip special.

Oxford is a writer's dream.

Faulkner lived here. His ghost still haunts the city square. Grisham's huge in these parts too (and everywhere else). Then there's Larry Brown. Larry was a firefighter-turned novelist. He wrote gritty Southern stories. His work greatly impacted my work, and yes, he was also from Oxford.

When I look back at my writing journey, I realize how impor- tant Oxford is to me. In 2010, right after my senior football season at Ouachita Baptist University, I attended the Yoknapatawpha Writer's Workshop (named for Faulkner's fictional Mississippi county). I met Ace at that workshop. I was hooked. I kept coming back to town, and every time I did, I was greeted with open arms.

Ace isn't the only author in Oxford. There's a whole crew of writers who have made Oxford their home, and they're all so kind, so welcoming.

One of the country's best bookstores is also located in Oxford. If you've never been to Square Books, I cannot recommend it highly enough.

Owner and operator Richard Howorth (also the former mayor of Oxford) knows books. Despite his status (the New Yorker ran a beautiful feature on him last year), Richard can still be spotted lugging boxes of books around before signings. Richard has stories to spare, tales about Grisham's early, epic book tours, yarns that weave together so many of my all-time favorite writers.

And it was those sorts of stories that made this trip so special. Don't get me wrong, the panel was great. Signing books was fun. But the conversations I had with some of my literary heroes at City Grocery Bar and Ajax Diner were priceless.

Being a novelist is a tricky business. There's no rule book. No code of conduct. It's kind of like being a batter in the batter's box — you get to pick your stance. Which is why I'm lucky to have friends like Ace, S.A. and Megan to help with the curveballs.

Eli Cranor is the critically acclaimed author of "Don't Know Tough" and "Ozark Dogs." He can be reached using the "Contact" page at elicranor.com and found on Twitter @elicranor.



