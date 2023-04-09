Present, future quarterbacks perform well for Bears

CONWAY -- The fans sitting in the home stands along the west side of Estes Stadium got a glimpse at the short-term future of the University of Central Arkansas football team -- and an extended look at what's to come in the not-so-distant future.

Senior quarterback Will McIlvain, preparing for his second season with the Bears, led the first drive of Saturday's spring game. He and the first-string offense scored on their first possession to bring an abrupt end to Mcilvain's day.

On Thursday, UCA's presumptive No. 2 quarterback, Clifton McDowell, announced his intention to transfer. He joined the Bears last December after stops at Louisiana-Lafayette and Kilgore (Texas) College.

With McDowell out the door, everyone on the quarterback depth chart behind McIlvain moved up a spot, with redshirt freshman Austin Myers stepping into the backup role.

"Austin Myers is going to be special," UCA Coach Nathan Brown said. "You saw it today at times. He can move, he's athletic, a big body. He's 6-3, close to 6-4, 210 or 215 pounds, can really stand in the pocket and throw the ball down the field. Every rep he's taken he's gotten better.

"I couldn't be more pleased with where Austin Meyers is. He's battled. I want him to push Will. You're a young guy, but push Will. I played as a young guy, push that older guy, and it'll make Will better."

Myers, a star quarterback at Vilonia, was the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps first-team quarterback for the 2021 season.

Brown said UCA could dip into the transfer portal to add to its four-man quarterback room, but for now, it's Myers' spot to lose behind McIlvain. He took the majority of the reps with the first- and second-team Saturday.

"It was really good getting to come out here for the first time and get some real reps and really know what I'm doing and getting to know the offense," Myers said. "[Doing that] in front of fans, you know, that's really awesome.

"It's just good to get to throw with the [first-string] receivers and get to learn their tendencies, because eventually, hopefully, I'll get that [starting] spot, and I'll be throwing with them permanently."

One of those receivers was Myles Butler. The redshirt sophomore has been the star of spring camp, getting high praise from Brown.

Butler was one of many UCA receivers fighting for snaps behind Jarrod Barnes in 2022. With Barnes working through a tight hamstring that held him out Saturday, Butler showed what he could do.

"It doesn't take long to see Myles Butler has taken another step," Brown said. "That kid has a chance to be a bona fide No. 1 receiver. He had two touchdowns today and he's done it all spring, even when people aren't watching. He's had great practices."

On defense, it was two of the players who didn't see the field that headlined what Brown thinks will be strengths will be come the fall.

"I love our D-line," Brown said. "Logan Jessup and David Walker are two returning All-Americans and neither one of them got a snap today. Those two, you can't block those guys, tough to block. Jake Golday has had a great spring at defensive end.

"You look in the secondary, we brought in some really good help in the secondary to go along with Cam Godfrey, TaMaurion Wilson and T.D. Williams. Those three are returning starters. Tra Green has stepped up at safety after another spring in this system. Along with bringing in a guy like [Ouachita Baptist transfer] Andrew Hayes, a transfer portal guy. And [East Central transfer] Michael Onwuzurike at linebacker, a transfer portal guy. Those guys are impressive."