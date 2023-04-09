Questions left to be answered about high school NIL

Over the past four years, Name, Image and Likeness deals have spread like wildfire across the college athletics landscape, removing one of its few remaining veils of amateurism.

There are 27 states — including the District of Columbia — that allow high school athletes to profit from NIL. With a pair of recent bill proposals, it appears NIL coming to Arkansas high school athletics is not a question of if but rather when and how.

The extent to how an NIL system enters Arkansas high school athletics is yet to be seen. House Bills 1649 and 1679, brought forward by House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, and Rep. RJ Hawk, R-Bryant, respectively, are the first two to materialize.

HB 1649 would allow student-athletes to agree to NIL deals after signing their national letters of intent or being accepted by a college.

The Arkansas House of Representatives approved the bill on March 30 by a vote of 92-1, sending it to the Senate.

HB 1679 would bring lawmakers and high school coaches together to study the issue when they are out of session. Lawmakers would have to file a written report on their findings by Oct. 31, 2024.

Many coaches and players in Arkansas have said they are receptive to the idea of NIL and being able to profit from one’s own name, image and likeness. The main concern is how it will be regulated to not cause more harm than good.

“How do you monitor it and how do you regulate it?” Mills football Coach Cortez Lee said.

“That’s always been the argument with me. … So as long as it’s regulated, and [we] understand the rules of engagement, I’m all for it.”

Shepherd said part of the reason he put forward HB 1649 was to help in-state colleges be competitive with out-of-state schools in recruiting. But some say it might not be that easy.

“Some of those NIL deals can possibly help kids stay in-state. But at the same time, though, if that is how things are going, what makes you think a school from out of state won’t do the same exact thing?” Conway boy’s basketball Coach Marcus Adams said. “If this helps kids stay in our state, if that’s the right fit for you, we want you to stay in-state. But we don’t want you to end up being here if that’s not the right fit for you, and you’re not happy.”

Another point of contention, particularly for Arkansas’ football athletes, is that Shepherd’s bill would effectively limit deals to the second semester of their senior year of high school — one that some, like Little Rock Christian’s Walker White, will spend on a college campus as an early enrollee.

“The whole idea of me signing an NIL deal before I get to Auburn seems like I would be rushing it,” said White, a 2024 Auburn football commitment.

Some, like Pine Bluff football Coach Michael Williams, said they believe NIL should be available to any and all high school athletes who could potentially benefit from it. Others, like Lee, want it restricted to older athletes who are further into the college recruiting process.

“I think it should be a level set at 12th grade,” Lee said. “Because we know that [a] person’s time frame is like it’s college or nothing else. But a person that’s young, influential, that may need money, you know, they may flip flop [their college commitment] several times.”

If it remains limited to what is outlined in HB 1649, other coaches aren’t convinced it would have much impact for football athletes whose season is over before signing day.

“That really doesn’t have any effect on high school football, in my opinion,” Central Arkansas Christian football Coach Ryan Howard said. “I think the bigger effect would be if they start letting kids receive NIL as underclassmen before football season.”

There are 15 football or basketball high school juniors in Arkansas who are nationally ranked by 247Sports, a network of websites focused on the college recruitment of athletes. They, among others, could benefit from HB 1649 in the spring of 2024 after signing letters of intent during their sport’s respective early signing periods later this year.

That group is highlighted by White, ranked as the No. 77 overall player nationally in the 2024 class, Little Rock Central basketball’s Annor Boateng, the No. 41 overall player and Mills football’s Charleston Collins, the No. 179 overall player.

“We have some of those marquee guys that are going to high-major schools,” Adams said. “If he’s going to that school, is accepted to that school, yeah, I don’t think there’s a problem with signing an NIL deal because that’s where he’s going. He’s already one foot in the door.”

According to On3, a recruiting database with an emphasis on NIL, White holds a $319,000 NIL value. Boateng’s sits at $111,000, and Collins’ is $55,000.

“[Collins] is a hot commodity,” Lee said of the 4-star defensive lineman that holds scholarship offers from 27 NCAA Division I schools. “I think he’s possibly ranked No. 1 in this state, and I think he should be afforded whatever comes with that deal. That would be a good thing for him and his family.”

Whatever shape NIL legislation in Arkansas takes, it will come with plenty of pros and cons that players, coaches and schools will have to sift through respective to their own situations.

“For college, it’s different because it’s a thing for everyone. For high school, it’s so selective, and there’s probably not going to be businesses giving it to [many] high school players,” White said. “So for me, I wouldn’t want that separation on my team because at the end of the day, my goal is to win a state championship.

“Let’s say I have a bad game. People are just going to be like, ‘Oh, he’s getting NIL money and still doing bad in high school.’ I don’t want that attention on me.

“I also think it would just cause a lot of unneeded drama with coaches like, what if a high school player is making more than a coach? That’s just a tough situation.”



