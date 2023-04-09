Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded March 13-17.

Tuf-Nut Lofts, LLC to Tuf-Nut Partners, LLC, 423 E. Third St., Little Rock. Units 201-215 & 301-308, Tuf-Nut Building HPR, $2,600,000.

William Ford Overton; Stephanie H. Overton; The Overton Family Revocable Trust; Stephanie H. Overton; The Stephanie H. Overton Revocable Trust to Will Ford; Rachel Ford; The Will And Rachel Ford Family Trust, L1, Cameronwood; Pt SE NW 17-2N-14W, $2,000,000.

Daniel P. Sherbet; Monica Y. Lo to Harmeen Goraya; Rahul Sharma, 26 Germay Court, Little Rock. L12 B89, Chenal Valley, $1,200,000.

Zeus Capital, LLC to Kale L. Ludwig; Megan N. Ludwig, 4817 Stonewall Road, Little Rock. L7 B1, Country Club Heights, $1,175,000.

Michael Thomas Green; Natalie Kathryn Green; Michael And Natalie Green Living Trust to Charles McGrew; Patricia McGrew, Pt NE 8-1S-10W, $1,050,000.

Christopher M. Minor; Lucie E. Minor to Wesley Andrew Womack; Brooke Womack, 5908 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock. L3, Forest Heights Place, $935,000.

Daniel Craig; Christina Craig to 108 Gardenia, LLC, L152, Cammack Woods, $680,000.

Jason Shaw; Chantrell Shaw to Addison Walker; Michelle Walker, 219 Lake Valley Drive, Maumelle. L38 B6, Maumelle Valley Estates, $600,000.

Jesse N. Wood; Paige N. Wood to Joel Korte; Deana Davis, 406 Riverland Drive, Maumelle. L3, Turtle Creek Cove, $599,000.

David W. Jacks; Doris A. Jacks to Rudy D. McCormick; Shawna M. McCormick, Pt Sections 8 & 9-1N-11W, $555,000.

Jacob Lee; Carrie Lee to James T. Wess; Taylor Wess, 109 Hawk Valley Drive, Paron. L3, Hawk Valley Estates, $550,000.

Yousef Alley; Sana Alley; The Yousef And Sana Alley Family Living Trust to Joe Rickeys Enterprise, LLC, Pt SW NW 21-1N-13W, $550,000.

Sarah H. Hickman to Jennifer Lea Estes; Matthew King Estes, 1512 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock. L11 B2, Fairfax Terrace, $535,000.

DSR Homes, LLC to Joe J. Gibeault; Kayla Marie Gibeault, 86 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L36 B2, Fletcher Valley-Fletcher Ridge, $499,000.

Coburn Construction, LLC to Matthew Lee Albright; Haley Albright, 216 Copper Way, Little Rock. L22 B4, Copper Run Phase III, $498,500.

Divya Theja Thota; Renuka Reddy Thota to Gwenever A. Wayne, 6 Wood Thrush Point, Little Rock. L2R B22, Woodlands Edge Replat, $489,900.

Alicia Delgado; Rosendo Delgado (dec'd) to Rony Alfredo Machic Ramos; Cenaida Ruiz Mendoza, Ls4-5 B1, Jones, $480,000.

Whitney Kasinger; Josh Kasinger to Sean Ryan; Danielle Ryan, 10 Marchwood Cove, Little Rock. L13 B1, Sienna Lake- Cooper Community, $475,000.

Robert Francis to Robert Colby Francis; Paige Bethany Beck, 316 N. Monroe St., Little Rock. L2, Lance Levi, $475,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Starsha Ford; Jonathan Ford, 67 Lucia Lane, Maumelle. L1688, The Country Clunb Of Arkansas Phase 24B, $474,200.

Daniel Hunter Pledger to Whitney Kasinger; Joshua Kasinger, 1600 Osage Drive, North Little Rock. L33H B20, Indian Hills, $435,000.

Geoffrey Gough to Griffin Gregory Rucker, 24 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L12 B2, Fletcher Valley, $425,000.

DA Phillips Homes, LLC to William K. Jones; Sharon P. Jones; Jones Family Trust L12, Millers Glen Phase 6, $375,000.

Richard Vu; Thi Kim Lee to Michael Lin; Yu Zheng, 2 Wildwood Place Circle, Little Rock. L43 B1, Wildwood Place, $364,000.

The CDR Group, LLC to Victoria McClina-Brooks; Courtney McClina-Brooks, 19724 Mallard Cove, Little Rock. L682, Otter Creek Community Phase VI, $350,000.

New Horizon Properties, LLC to Mandi Lyn Mears, 1607 Garland Ave., North Little Rock. L20 B127, Park Hill NLR, $349,900.

Isaac N. Hill to Philip McGuirt; Jennifer Marie McGuirt, 20 Courtside Place, Little Rock. L29, Courtside Place, $348,000.

WLM Landscape And Sprinkler Services, Inc. to Anita Marie Young, 2101 Tapped Maple Drive, Sherwood. L58, Bent Tree Estates, $344,000.

Cindi L. Booth; Robert D. Booth; Bijou Booth, LLC to Hat Properties, LLC, 3009 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Ls1-2 & 24 B2, CS Stifft, $330,000.

Ryan Michael Carrus; Elizabeth G. Carrus to Blair Ann Peterson, 34 Ledgelawn Drive, Little Rock. L28, Chenal Ridge Phase I, $329,000.

Roman Daniel Kastern; Leslie Marie Kastern to Jason Linderman; Stephanie Linderman, 2308 Cedar Creek Road, North Little Rock. L14 B11, Overbrook, $325,000.

Suzanne Jonsson to Sharon Cissell, L18R, Woodbridge Townhomes Replat, $320,000.

David M. Cook; Anna K. Cook to Molly C. Singleton, 4905 Burrow Drive, North Little Rock. L9 B1, Lakewood Northeast, $308,000.

Richard McCoy; Ralin McCoy to Jonathan B. Seaborn; Lyndsey Seaborn, 5 Windy Court, Little Rock. Ls24-25, Leawood Mountain, $300,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Margaret Norton, L17 B3, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $299,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to James A. Carroll; Linley D. Carroll, 38 Saffron Circle, Little Rock. L16 B3, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $297,500.

Trent W. Acord; Sharon C. Acord (dec'd) to Tia P. Shaw, 121 Margeaux Drive, Maumelle. L767R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $290,000.

Mary S. Hayes; Dr. Harry Hayes, Jr. (dec'd) to Patsy H. Pearcy, Unit 32, Country Place HPR Phase 1A, $290,000.

Christina Carland; Christopher Carland to Kord Offenbacker; Madison Offenbacker, 26 Trelon Drive, Little Rock. L15 B48, Chenal Valley, $287,500.

Alan Keith Carlson, II; Devon J. Carlson to Andrew P. Finkbeiner, 10 Leslie Circle, Little Rock. L95, Leawood Heights 2nd, $285,000.

F. S. Williamson to Sam H. Rogers; Maria A. Rogers, 1210 Eagle Pointe Road, Little Rock. L4R, Eagle Pointe, $282,600.

Patrick Beam; Laura Beam to Darcy Adams, 6312 Allwood Drive, North Little Rock. L18 B10, Green Hills, $280,000.

Lexon Investments, LLC to Fatima Alzufari; Ahmad Alzufari, 601 S. Oak St., Little Rock. L1 B4, Heiseman, $276,000.

Ernestine M. Stakey to Lori Edwards; Dennis Edwards, 53 Emerald Drive, Maumelle. L140, North Pointe, $270,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Tony O. Jackson, 8712 Northwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L45, White Oak Crossing, $249,410.

Toddy Shop Properties, LLC to Aaron Daniel Scott, Ls20-21 B106, Park Hill NLR, $245,000.

Decennium, LLC to Dustin Jeremy Sawyer, 10853 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock. L68 B3, Walton Heights, $239,000.

Austin Christopher Blair; Mariah Janice Bartlett to Cynthia Michelle Barron-Harris; Herbert Harris, 34 Nob Hill Cove, Little Rock. L11, Kaylin Hills, $235,000.

Brenner A. Mabry; Taylor H. Mabry to Lindsey Mason Trowell, 8206 Alvin Lane, Little Rock. L193, Sheraton Park Section D, $235,000.

Charlie T. Roberts; Mary C. Roberts to Christopher J. Davis, 6409 Ridgecrest Drive, Little Rock. L8, Ridgecrest Manor, $235,000.

Gail Harrison York; Troy L. Raper Revocable Trust; Margaret W. Raper Revocable Trust to Linda Scrimshire, 17 Crownpoint Road, Little Rock. L146, Colony West 2nd, $235,000.

Jae Joon Yu; The Chong Sun Yu Revocable Living Trust to Chad Clements; Shelley Clements, 1409 Dovecote Lane, Sherwood. L22 B12, East Meadow, $225,000.

Dennis Phillips to Trisha Rasberry; Eric Rasberry, 11015 Cypress Crossing, North Little Rock. L1, Cypress Crossing, $225,000.

Dorothy J. Hunt; Dorothy J. Hunt Revocable Trust to Phillip Lee Willyard, 7706 Caldwell Road, North Little Rock. Pt E/2 NE NW 7-2N-12W, $224,900.

Andrea Fuller; Andrea L. Nelson to Becky Jo Rudy Gaskins; Gaskins Living Trust, 5204 Randolph Road, North Little Rock. L13 B27, Lakewood, $220,000.

Rector Phillips Morse, Inc. to Tracy Gauffin; Erik Gauffin, 6712 Westover Drive, Little Rock. L81, Westover Hills, $220,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Monica Sailor, 10317 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock. L11, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $219,925.

Fritz P. Kronberger; Sharon K. Trusty to Y.A.W., LLC, 2502 Riverfront Drive, Unit 1, Little Rock. Unit 1, Round River HPR, $215,000.

Allison Ruth Daniel to Catherine E. Arnold, L240, Foxwood Phase VI-A, $213,000.

Thania Vanegas; Luis Mandujano to Irene Martinez; Francisco Ramirez, Ls21-22, Archwood Manor Phase II; Pt SW NE 16-1S-12W, $210,000.

Deapexx, LLC to Damonique Lee, 9907 Tamela Drive, Little Rock. L51, McClellan Place Phase II, $210,000.

Gwenever A. Wayne; Allen L. Wayne, Sr. (dec'd) to Argerich 2022-1, LLC, 1501 Gamble Road, Little Rock. L5, Westhampton, $207,000.

Mid South Properties, Gp. to Theodore A. Felber, Jr.; Anne Marie Felber, Pt SW SE 22-2N-12W, $204,000.

Darryl Lynn Cooks, Sr. to Treige Anita Hussey, 43 Wedgeside Drive, Little Rock. L106, Wedgewood Creek Phase II, $203,750.

REI Nation, LLC to Annu Pratik Das Patnail; Sweta Das, 9101 Patricia Lynn Lane, Sherwood. L86, Oakhaven Phase II, $200,000.

Kevin D. Looney; Rhonda L. DeVore; The Cleta Reed Looney Revocable Trust to Homer Baluyo Caballero, 5104 N. Cedar St., North Little Rock. L8 B5, Pike View, $199,000.

Jeffrey D. Thessing to Brandon Wilson; Jamie Wilson; Joshua Owens, 123 S. Pine St., Little Rock. L13 B2, Plateau, $199,000.

Phyllis B. Young; Robert A. Young (dec'd) to James Hayden Tursky; Annie Bridgford, 4601 Oaklawn Drive, North Little Rock. L20 B17, Lakewood, $198,000.

Marian Boyd; Marion Boyd to Alyssa Guffey, 500 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock. Ls8-9 B28, Lincoln Park, $190,000.

Teresa Vandiver to Alexandria C. Dunn, 213 Greenwood Ave., Sherwood. L15 B17, Lake Cherrywood No.2, $190,000.

Linda Dyson; Charles Dyson (dec'd) to Justin Daniel Jones, 1207 Roberta Ann St., Sherwood. L20, Sherwood Acres Phase 2, $190,000.

SFR3-040, LLC to Edwen M. Primrose, Jr., 1012 Barbara St., Jacksonville. L19 B4, Ferrell, $190,000.

Mountain Crest, LLC to Rodrigo Cayme; Maria F. Glori-Cayme, L89, Mountain Crest Estates Phase VI, $187,500.

Matthew Griebel; Dayne Bonnewell, to Beyond Homes Alpha Holdings, LLC, L302, Colony West 3rd, $185,000.

Mia A. Woodard; Mia A. Tolbert to McLean SFR Investment, LLC, 1115 Yarrow Drive, North Little Rock. L95, Faulkner Crossing Phase 2, $185,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Allison Hardwick, 5923 Trenton Lane, Little Rock. L160, McClellan Place, $184,300.

Lakeview West, LLC to Opal Investments, LLC, L22, Lakeview West, $180,000.

Lakeview West, LLC to Tammy Piersall; Caleb Piersall, L21, Lakeview West, $180,000.

Syed Ali to Abigail Obana, 3023 Louisiana St., Little Rock. L16 B2, South Main Street, $180,000.

Elidett Pena; Arturo Rosales to Lavonda Sabb, 2309 Cloverdale Road, Jacksonville. L41, Clover Ridge Phase I-North, $178,000.

JADD White Properties, LLC to Danny's Diesel Repair, LLC, Pt NE 33-4N-10W, $175,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to William Allred, 1404 Twin Lakes Drive, Little Rock. L97, Twin Lakes Section A, $171,500.

Stephanie A. Bullen; Kathleen M. Dunnavant; Phillip A. Dunnavant; Sarah H. Dunnavant to Joseph O'Connor; Sabrina O'Connor, 5 Markbrook Lane, Little Rock. L187, Brookfield Section 5, $170,000.

Dingler Properties, LLC to Tiana J. Davis; Barrington Price, Sr., 6201 Shady Brook Drive, Little Rock. L12, Shady Brook, $165,000.

Crystal Michelle Newcom to Edith Lopez, L78, White Oak Village, $164,000.

Simone White Walls; Xavier Walls to Trustee Of The GIA Trust L141, Greenwood Acres Phase III, $162,500.

Bottom Line Realty, LLC to Twin City Excavating, Inc., 24215 Ark. 365 North, North Little Rock. Pt SE SW 17-3N-13W, $160,000.

Torrie L. Perry; Regina C. Perry to Jeffery R. Bailey; Samantha J. Ringgold, 1310 Yellow Stone Drive, Jacksonville. L6, Parkview, $159,900.

Betts Real Estate Enterprises, Inc. to Baba June, LLC, L27, Birchwood, $155,000.

The Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Simon Sarkis, 1309 Hyssop Court, North Little Rock. L303, Faulkner Crossing Phase 5, $151,000.

Maumelle Pulblic Facilities Board to H&M Partners, LLC, L3, Maumelle Commercial Park, $150,000.