Retired educator joins 3 in securing scholarships





Andrew Tolbert spent most of his career working with elementary, middle and high school students. In retirement, he has turned his focus to helping them with higher education goals.

Tolbert and three other retired public school district superintendents -- Frank Anthony, Thomas Gathen and David Rainey -- have joined forces, investing in college scholarships.

The group chooses one high school senior each from Pine Bluff, Dollarway, Dumas and Warren -- districts where they each served as superintendent -- to receive a $1,000 scholarship for college or trade school.

"We were all colleagues and friends as we worked and we all retired, and we started to meet once a month to just have lunch. We would just have conversations about how we had been successful and blessed to retire and have good health and enjoy life," says Tolbert, 70. "I wondered, you know -- we're successful, but are we significant? There are a lot of people who are successful but they don't respect and help others and they are really not living out what's best for them."

Tolbert was superintendent in Warren for 13 years.

"I plan to give 13 different scholarships, and I think the others are planning to do the same thing for whatever time they were in their districts," he says.

Tolbert grew up in Crossett.

"I grew up during the time of segregation but it didn't feel segregated because we had everything that the other side had as well," Tolbert says. "We had a youth center, a swimming pool, we had a place to dance, a place to watch TV, a basketball court. ... We just really had a good time growing up."

After graduation, he went to Henderson State University in Arkadelphia on an instrumental scholarship. He started playing the euphonium in sixth grade and quickly decided he wanted to be a band director.

"My band director, Mr. Foster, was my idol," he says. "He could play all the instruments. He was a sharp dresser. He had a great personality."

Tolbert's father worked for Georgia Pacific. His mother, a waitress at the Rose Inn in Crossett, sent him $10 from her tips every Friday while he was in college -- just a little spending money, he says.

"Now I always give a tip, no matter what," Tolbert says.

Tolbert had a paper route when he was a teenager but he didn't have his first real job until after high school graduation.

"I worked at Georgia Pacific," he says. "After one summer of working there I knew I needed to go to college because that was not the work for me."

He graduated from HSU in 1974 and got his dream job -- band director at Warren Junior High School.

"I was pretty successful. We were making first division and just really had a great band. We made albums and I was named 'best band director in the southwest region' in, I believe, 1983," he says.

He had been there for 10 years when his supervisor encouraged him to apply for the recently vacated position of assistant superintendent.

"I said, 'No, sir, you've got me mixed up. I'm not an administrator,'" says Tolbert, who had by then completed his master's in instrumental music.

He applied for the job but he did not get it.

"You know who did get it? Frank Anthony," Tolbert says.

Soon after, the Warren superintendent left to take the helm at the Newport School District. He offered Tolbert the job of assistant high school principal there.

"I said, 'I'm new to this. I don't know if this is going to work for me. I'm going to give myself five years to see if it's going to work and if it doesn't I'm going to go back to swinging the baton," Tolbert says.

It worked. Three years later, he returned to Warren as high school principal, and five years after that he moved to Pine Bluff to serve as principal of Jack Robey High School, three times the size of the Warren High School.

He advanced to principal at Pine Bluff High School, and then to the district's central office as assistant superintendent of secondary education.

In 2000, Tolbert returned again to Warren, serving as superintendent for 13 years. He was Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators superintendent of the year in 2008. He became, in 2013, state superintendent, leading the Arkansas Department of Education's Office of Intensive Support.

"We dealt with counties in the Delta -- Lee County, Helena, Hughes ... and we really got Lee County out of academic and fiscal distress," he says. "And then I retired."

That was in 2017. In 2019, he worked alongside the superintendent appointed by the Arkansas Department of Education to turn around the Pine Bluff School District after it was taken over by the state.

In retirement, Tolbert stays busy with volunteer work.

"I'm on the water commission, the Bradley County Historical Museum Commission, the hospital foundation, I'm a Rotarian," he says. "Those things keep me pretty busy."

He also, of course, spends time on scholarship efforts.

"We just want to help with some of the struggles kids today might face in going to college," he says. "It's something we just want to do."

Andrew Tolbert, 70, retired as superintendent of the Warren School District. He came out of retirement to work in school improvement. "We prepare them for the future," he says of students everywhere.








