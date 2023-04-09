RV REPORT: Battle of Rogers Ave. moves to the diamond next week

FORT SMITH -- The baseball Battle of Rogers Avenue will be renewed on Tuesday and Wednesday, first at Northside and then at Southside.

First pitch each day will be 5 p.m.

With Northside returning to the 6A-West, there is a lot more at stake with both teams sitting in sixth place at 3-5 in the conference. The two-game series marks the beginning of the second half of conference play.

Northside (10-9, 3-5) defeated Greenwood on Thursday, 7-4, and is step one for the Grizzlies, who want not only the city title against Southside (7-8, 3-5) but also the area title.

"We want to be called the best baseball school in the city," Northside coach Will Hankins said. "This was step one. Next week is step two and three. Thursday, we play Van Buren and that's step four. We want that 'ship. We beat them all. That's every team going into it, that's what they want."

Southside holds a 57-29 advantage in the all-time baseball series against Northside, both of which started their programs in 1990, but the series have split the last 10 games.

Hankins is in his fourth year at the Grizzlies' helm while Dale Harpenau is in his eighth year as skipper of the Mavericks.

Also, on Tuesday Southside hosts Northside for the second game of the two-game 6A-West softball series. Northside won the first game, 4-2, on March 15. Southside will host the game at Skokos Field and the Lady Mavs will celebrate Military Night.

The softball game is also an important on the 6A-West standings with Southside (7-10, 2-3) holding on to sixth place currently while Northside (4-12, 3-5) is close behind.

Only six teams advance to the Class 6A state tournament in baseball and softball.

ALMA, VAN BUREN

It's also rivalry week in the 5A-West with Van Buren hosting Crawford County rival Alma on Tuesday in baseball and softball.

Tuesday's doubleheader is especially crucial in baseball with both teams clinging to state tournament aspirations.

Van Buren (4-8, 1-5) won its first 5A-West game on Wednesday in the opener at Mountain Home, 7-2, before dropping the second one, 9-2.

Alma (6-9, 4-2) also split on Monday, beating Russellville, 3-1, in the opener and losing the second one, 10-3.

In softball, Van Buren (15-2, 6-0) approaches the halfway point in first place with a two-game lead while Alma (5-10, 2-4) is among the teams in a logjam behind the Lady Pointers.

After rolling past Siloam Springs, 16-1 and 17-0, last week, the Lady Airedales lost to Russellville, 9-5 and 16-2 on Monday.

GREENWOOD

The Bulldogs have risen to the top of the 5A-West with both pitching and defense.

After Thursday's nonconference loss at Northside, though, displeased coach Brandon Brewer put his team through a few additional sprints after the game.

"All it takes is one day of showing up and not being ready to go to lose the momentum that you've created," Brewer said. "I understand that Harrison is a long trip, then we take a day off because of the storms and we didn't have a particularly good practice on Wednesday."

Greenwood is hitting .418 as a team in conference games this season and averaging 8.5 runs per conference game.

Braden Skaggs is hitting .556 and Hunter Houston .545 in conference games.

The team earned run average is 1.05 with just 19 walks and 52 strikeouts behind starters Aiden Kennon and Grant Karnes.

"We've been playing really well in conference," Brewer said. "We're going to change some things up in nonconference and how we're approaching it. We've got to continue to win the conference games. Those are the important games, but these guys have to understand that nonconference games keep you in tune for conference games."

Greenwood (10-6, 6-0) travels to Siloam Springs for a Tuesday doubleheader.

LEFLORE COUNTY

The Wister Wildcats won their third straight LeFlore County baseball championship with a 7-2 win over Poteau on Friday.

Wister scored three runs in the top of the sixth to secure the win.

Wister (12-2), which was seeded first, went undefeated in the tournament.

Landen Thornburg was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player after four hits in nine at-bats and throwing 4-2/3 innings of scoreless relief in the tournament.

The Wildcats were runners-up in the county basketball tournament in January, losing to Pocola in the title game, and advanced to the state tournament.

TIDBITS

Mansfield pitcher Alyson Edwards struck out 16 in a win against Hector on Thursday and eclipsed the 500-mark in career strikeouts. ... Booneville took over first place in the 3A-1 conference baseball race with an 8-3 win over Charleston on Thursday behind Brooks Herrera, who went the distance on 99 pitches. ... In the Airedale Relays on Thursday, Southside won the girls team trophy, winning all three relays, while Van Buren took first place in the boys division. ... Van Buren catcher Ashlyn Michael had a double and a homer in Saturday's 10-2 win over Springdale, marking her 50th career home run.